D2 Transfer Wide Receiver Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball might have just recently wrapped up for the Louisville football program, but they're still adding to their roster for the 2026 season.

Elizjah Lewis, a transfer wide receiver from Pace University (D2), announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's coming off of a visit to the spring game this past Friday.

Pace might have gone 0-11 this past season, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver was far from the reason why. Starting all 11 games, Lewis hauled in 49 receptions for 797 yards and 10 touchdowns - the latter two of which led the team. Lewis earned First-Team All-Northeast-10 honors for his efforts.

After starting his collegiate career at FCS Sacred Heart, then making a stop in the JUCO ranks at Dodge Community College, the Smyrna, Delaware native joined Pace for their 2024 season. That year, he caught 10 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Like with defensive tackle Keon Webb's addition last week, Lewis' commitment helps add depth to a room that has been hit hard by injuries. Tre Richardson had to miss all of spring ball due to foot surgery (but will be good to go by the summer), while Kris Hughes and Montavin Quisenberry sustained undisclosed injuries in spring ball that are likely to sideline them for the entire 2026 season.

Fortunately, the healthy bodies in the wide receiver room for Louisville stepped up in a big way this spring. FSU transfer Lawayne McCoy and returner TreyShun Hurry looked like very capable starters, while Drake transfer Jackson Voth was very consistent and T.J. McWilliams has "made strides."

Last season in their third year under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

Heading into Brohm's fourth season, many are extremely high on his Cardinals. They are returning multiple impact playmakers, such as running back Isaac Brown, edge rusher Clev Lubin, linebackers Stanquan Clark and Antonio Watts. They also bring in the No. 5 transfer portal class in the spot, headlined by guys like Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson.

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(Photo of Elizjah Lewis via University of Louisville Athletics)