Purdue HC Jeff Brohm Comments on Recently-Opened Louisville Job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The head coaching position at the Louisville football program has been open for only a few hours, but the rumors and speculation have already been kicked into overdrive.

Following Scott Satterfield's shocking departure for the vacant head job at Cincinnati, many amongst the Cardinals fanbase and those in college football media are expecting that the primary target for Louisville will be current Purdue head coach and UofL alum Jeff Brohm.

Brohm and Purdue AD Mike Bobinski held a press conference this morning regarding the Boilermakers' upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup vs. LSU, and as you can imagine, both were asked about the Louisville job.

"To be quite honest, I don't know much more than you guys do. I was in some meetings this morning, got some texts about Twitter and what news was out there. Other than that no more information," Brohm said when asked about the opening, via the IndyStar. He also added that "there's been no contact" between him and UofL.

"We recognize that the world is in motion around us... that is not the topic of today's meeting," Bobinski said. "Our purpose today is to talk about our team. We're fully aware what's happening elsewhere, but that's not here."

It's a far cry from what Brohm said earlier this year. Speaking to members of the Louisville Flaget High School alumni association back on May 11, Brohm was asked if he felt pressure to take the Louisville job following Bobby Petrino's firing after the 2018 season.

"OK, those are all good questions on the Louisville job," Brohm said. "After being at Purdue two years when it came open, that was a tough call. Tough call. ... But, obviously, now we’re on year six. I love this town, this area. I’m an alumnus of Louisville. So anything can happen in the future.”

A Louisville, Ky. native, Trinity HS product and former Cardinals player and assistant coach, Brohm has been linked to the head coaching position at UofL for years. He became Purdue's head man in 2017, and was Louisville's top target following the firing of Bobby Petrino after the 2018 season. Brohm famously turned down Louisville in 2019 out of loyalty to the Boilermakers, and then-UofL athletic director Vince Tyra would go on to hire his No. 2 option, Scott Satterfield.

There was also rampant speculation regarding Brohm-to-Louisville following the Cardinals' embarrassing 52-21 loss to Kentucky to end the 2021 regular season. Tyra eventually confirmed that Satterfield would return for the 2022 season, with that sentiment backed up by then-interim AD Josh Heird after Tyra resigned.

In six seasons at Purdue, Brohm has led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 overall record, including an 8-5 mark so far this season with a Big Ten West title. He also went 30-10 in three years at Western Kentucky prior to his move to West Lafayette, Ind.

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports)

