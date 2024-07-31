Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is officially back in action.
The Cardinals have now kicked off the start of fall camp, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, conducting their first practice session of the preseason on Wednesday.
"It's good to get back," Brohm said. "Our guys have worked hard all summer, just like every other team. I think they're hungry to go out and prove themselves. You got to work the kinks out a little bit, you can tell watching out there that we got a long ways to go, and a short time to get there. But I think out guys will put in the work. We'll continue to get as many guys ready as we can, get them up to speed. We just got to continue to make progress."
Louisville is coming off of a fantastic 10-4 in Brohm's first year at the helm, and are hoping to carry the momentum from that 2023 season and spring ball into fall camp. They're holding 15 practice sessions in advance of their 2024 season, which is set to kick off on Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Austin Peay at L&N Stadium.
Following the Cardinals' first practice of fall camp on Wednesday, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed the first day of fall camp, how things progressed over the summer, his first impression of some of the newcomers, and more.
