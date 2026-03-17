Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Start of Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action. Well, sort of.

On Monday, the Cardinals officially kicked off their 2026 spring practice, holding their first practice session inside the Trager Center. It's the fourth spring ball under head coach Jeff Brohm, who is coming off of a 9-4 campaign in his third season at the helm.

"Well, I thought it was a good first day," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We've spent a lot of time, since everyone got back to school, learning the new nuances of the offense and defense. Lot of new players absorbing the information, they've been getting in good shape physically and condition wise, and now it's about putting it together. I think the first day was a good job. Still a long ways to go, but I feel like that there were certain guys who for sure stood out, who played a lot of football, and it shows. Then the others just got to continue to learn and get better."

The program is holding 15 total practice sessions, six of which are completely open to the public. It will all culminate with the spring game, which is set to take place on Friday, Apr. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

With Wednesday being the first organized practice since the end of the 2025 season, the start to spring ball was kept relatively simple and relegated to mainly day one scheme installs and things of that nature.

"I think at this point, everyone's worked well together," he said. "We understand the goal, and that is to improve in all three segments, to find ways to get more turnovers, sacks and big plays on defense, find more ways to get explosive plays on offense, and create points and gain advantage on special teams. That's got to be the goal, and we've got to be hungry in order to get it done. "

Following their first practice the preseason, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed what he saw in the first day of spring ball, how the players have adjusted with so many newcomers, various position groups, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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