Cardinals' Mike LaFleur Defends Hiring Nathaniel Hackett As New Offensive Coordinator

The Cardinals turned heads by deciding to hire Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s first offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Hackett comes to Arizona with loads of experience as an offensive coordinator having previously served in that position for the Bills in 2013 and ’14, the Jaguars from 2016 to ’18, the Packers from 2019 to ’21 and the Jets from 2023 to ’24.

Though Hackett arrives with plenty of experience, he has received heavy criticism at his recent stops with the Jets and Broncos, the latter of which he was the head coach for in 2022. Hackett didn’t even last one full season as the Broncos’ head coach as he was fired after just 15 games. Meanwhile, in his second season with the Jets, he was relieved of play-calling duties when Jeff Ulbrich took over as interim head coach.

Despite Hackett’s reputation as an offensive coordinator taking a hit in recent years, LaFleur was adamant that he wanted him on the Cardinals.

“He’s been very successful, he’s very highly thought of, particularly within our profession,” LaFleur told reporters of Hackett. “If you guys believe one thing from this press conference, it is I wanted him and nobody else. And he’s here.”

Notably, Hackett became the Jets offensive coordinator after LaFleur was fired from that position. Hackett has not coached on the same staff with LaFleur before, but he does have ties to LaFleur’s brother Matt LaFleur. Hackett was the Packers offensive coordinator under Matt when he first arrived in Green Bay, guiding Aaron Rodgers to two NFL MVP seasons. After his stint with the Jets did not work out, Hackett returned to the Packers as a defensive analyst in 2025.

“I’ve never worked with Hack, I’ve obviously known Hack for a lot of years, but obviously the years he’s spent with Green Bay and my brother, what a vital part he had in the success early on. What an opportunity and myself to be able to land him,” LaFleur added.

Though Hackett did not call plays in Green Bay and will not be doing so in Arizona, LaFleur noted that he feels the play-caller sometimes gets “too much credit” and believes Hackett was key to his brother’s success.

As Hackett and LaFleur take over, there is uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Cardinals, but they will have a quality group of playmakers to work with in Arizona including All-Pro tight end Trey McBride and wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. Hopefully for the Cardinals, this will help Hackett’s newest coaching stint prove much more successful than his last go-around as an offensive coordinator.

