Watch: Bryan Brown, Yasir Abdullah Talk Start of Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball is in full swing for the Louisville football program.

The Cardinals held their first of 15 spring practice sessions on Monday, which will culminate in the first spring game of the Scott Satterfield era in early April. After a pair of practices to get warmed up, Louisville's Friday session was their first practice in pads.

"It was good," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "The energy out there on the field hasn't changed since day one. It heightened just a little bit because the pads were on, and I think the guys were excited to actually hit each other a little bit today. A lot of noise talking out there today, a lot of physicality."

The defensive side of the ball had a bit of a down year in terms of overall production. After having a solid 2020 campaign, the Cardinals surrendered 403.3 yards per game last season, which ranked 84th in FBS.

Fortunately, there is a lot of returning experience. Louisville returns 10 players who started a game last season, including their best pass rusher: outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah.

"(Spring practice) is going great," Abdullah said. "We're getting to the quarterback as usual, our pass defense is really getting better as well. The whole defense in general, we're playing as a whole now."



Following Friday's practice, Brown and Abdullah took time to meet with the media. They discussed the start of spring practice, personal and team goals for the 2022 season, Abdullah's progression as a leader, and more.

Below is the video from their press conferences:

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

Outside Linebacker Yasir Abdullah

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah, YaYa Diaby: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

