Transcript & Video: Bryan Brown, Dorian Etheridge Talk Georgia Tech & Notre Dame

For the first time under the current staff, the Louisville Cardinals (1-3, 0-3 ACC) find themselves on a three game losing streak most recently extended from a 46-27 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-1 ACC) last Friday. Next up, Louisville faces their toughest test of the season as they are set to travel to South Bend to face the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC). Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown & senior inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against the Yellow Jackets, previewed the upcoming game against the Irish, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference as well as the video:

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On the defense's growth over the last couple games)

Starting with the Pitt game, the guys came out in and executed for the most part in that game and we tackled well you know in certain spots. This last game, I thought that early on in the game we played really lights out up to that last drive of the half. (GT's last first half drive) kind of got their momentum going. We had some misfits on that screen. That kind of got the ball rolling for those guys and got the momentum going. But the one thing I see, and you see it today in practice yesterday in practice and even Sunday, the guys are fighting man. They're fighting to try to get that edge back. I met with a lot of older guys and I said 'what's the difference between this year and last year?', watching some film and things of that nature. Damn near all of them said that coming off a 2-10 season, we had a chip on our shoulder. This year we got a little expectations and don't know how to handle it. We kind of relaxed a little bit. So that's one thing we tried to get back this week. Just get that edge back to get those guys to understand we still have a lot to prove and we got to execute to a tee. I see a little growth as far as maturity, as well as just understanding the defense at times. But I just love the fight from these guys they continue to try to show us each and every day.



(On the decision to start Dezmond Tell at nose tackle over previous starter Jared Goldwire)

Dez has been doing awesome for us. Our motto is this: we're going to play the guys that practice the best each and every week. Dezmond had the best week of practice this past week and as well as the off week. It creates competition. That's one thing we want. We want real competition where guys continue to work hard each and every day in practice, to where it's not a given that you're just gonna start just because you started the last eight games or whatever. I thought he did great man. He had one missed assignment the whole game. He was in his gap when he was supposed to be, and that's one thing in this defense. If you don't fit this defense correctly in the right gap, we'll have some problems. Especially if you don't tackle well. But Dezmond did a really good job on Saturday, and I just love seeing the growth from him each and every day. He's a fighter, and I mean a true fighter. We're glad to have him and glad to give him some reps right now as a true freshman,



(On what stands out for Dezmond Tell)

He's smart. Really, really smart. He understands offensive line stance and understand where the schemes are going to. He understands when he needs to be a little bit fast in his technique or be a little bit slower if it's coming to him. But he's a smart football player. You got to be pretty smart but you also got to be pretty strong as well, and he's a strong human being as well. He's come from a good football program. That football program where he came from really pushed him. We're just glad to have him in our program right now.



(On if any other true freshmen are standing out)

Greedy Vance is understanding a whole lot better. He's a smart gentleman as well. He's working his way up as well. Josh Minkins, he had a heck of a off week. Going against our offense, the young guys had three picks in that one week. But he's coming along as well. Linebacker wise, you think of a KJ Cloyd, even Rob Hicks getting some game time reps, and making some tackles. That's really really good to see. So that's one thing we will see from this group is being able to try to get the young guys in a little bit more and get them some reps. Hopefully we can get them to grow a little bit faster than than we need them to



(On defensive needs up to this point)

I think it all starts up front. In order to play any great defense, whether it's an ACC or SEC it doesn't matter, you got to have really good defensive linemen and some big guys up front that can hold the point of attack and also the pressure on the quarterback. That's where it starts with us. We have to get some defensive lineman in the recruiting class and then and in the secondary. You have to be able to cover and you have to be able to tackle. That's where we are in dire need you know with our depth-wise. We gotta have some cover guys. You gotta have some guys cover and that can tackle.



(On balancing playing newcomers and veterans)

You got to be smart in that. You got to pick and choose throughout the game when is it good time to be able to put those guys in. Where you're not putting them into a truly precious situation. Of course you don't want to put them in, you know, after you know turnover on downs and things of that nature. You want to sprinkle them in but you got to try to sprinkle them in as early as possible. That's what we're gonna look at try to sprinkle the guys in early, and then just make sure the situation is right at that time.



(On Dorian Etheridge's leadership)

It's really important. Having a guy like Dorian, CJ Avery, Rodjay Burns, those guys have been through a lot. That's one thing we talked about. They've been through a 2-10 season, so they know what it feels like. To have those type of kids on your team that are leaders but as well as good man off the field, that helps. It helps out a lot because when you're down and you think you're out, you have some of those guys to lean on. That's what we need. We need great leadership from those guys, and we've had it so far this week. It's been it's been awesome. This is probably one of the best weeks of practice that we've had since we've been here. Hopefully those guys can go out there and lead, and we can have a heck of a game on Saturday



(On what he sees in Notre Dame's offense)

I would agree with those people say that they're probably the best offensive line in the country. Those guys have been together for a while. They work really, really well together on a lot of the combos. Whether it's their zone scheme, their counter schemes, their stretch schemes, and as well as in the pass protection. Those guys know each other like the back of their hand, and you know that's what you get with an older group that's been together for a while. Those guys have seen a lot of things and played a lot of ball. Those guys are probably one of the best offensive lines in the country and they do a great job.



(On Kei'Trel Clark)

He's getting better. Playing that spot there, you can't go out there half-legged. He tried to go game time and just couldn't go. He'll continue to get a lot of treatment this weekend. He's been practicing. So hopefully we'll see him out on game day on Saturday.

Senior Inside Linebacker Dorian Etheridge

(On the new guys seeing in-game action)

They're really come along. They're buying early. I think it'll be nothing but good for them getting those snaps early, definitely later on in the season. They want to just keep guys fresh.



(On how to keep guys focused)

You can't really dwell on the past. Every week we got ACC opponent. Each week is equally as important. We got to just keep chipping and keep chipping. We just have to understand that we can improve on a lot of those things. It's just mental things, not really a talent thing. We know we got to get better, and we know we can get better.



(On what areas need to improve)

Communication, definitely. Communication and focus. I think the guys are playing hard, it's definitely just communication and focus.



(On what stands out vs. Notre Dame)

They have a really good o-line, good backs, good tight ends. They're a good team. They also have a really good quarterback. He can make plays on his feet and he can throw the ball exceptionally well.



(On the newcomers)

Just that confidence. Rob (Hicks) has been here a little bit longer than those other guys, and Rob has had experience since his freshman year. I always knew what Rob was capable of, so it's really just confidence. Just him having that belief in himself to just go out there and just play. With the younger guys, they're getting more experience and getting better each practice.



(On if the 'chip on their shoulder' is coming back)

Definitely. Definitely. I think this has probably been one of our best weeks of practice. Not just from the standpoint of having a good team ahead, but just knowing that we're better than what our record shows. We know that we just got something to proved for the rest of the season.

(Photo of Jeff Sims, Nick Okeke: Hyosub Shin/AJC)

