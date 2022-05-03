Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Three Defensive Back Transfers

The trio will be part of a new look secondary for the Cardinals in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has officially signed former Florida State cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, Jr., former Jacksonville State safety Nicario Harper and former Middle Tennessee state cornerback Quincy Riley, the program announced Tuesday.

Brownlee was a key piece of the secondary for the Seminoles in 2021. Playing in all 12 games with 11 starts, The 5-foot-11, 182-pound corner was tied for second on the team in interceptions with two, and was second in the secondary in tackles with 51 - both behind First Team All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson. The Miami Gardens, Fla. native also tallied three pass breakups, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Harper was one of the top players in all of FCS football. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety was phenomenal on the back end, logging a team-high 92 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. He was named a First Team AP FCS All-American for his efforts. An injury limited the Atlanta, Ga. native last fall for the 2021 season, but he still tallied 54 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Riley was one of the top defensive backs in the Group of Five during the 2021 season. The 6-foot-0, 181-pound corner's five interceptions was tied for fourth in all of FBS, while also logging 14 pass defenses, four tackles for loss and a sack for the Blue Raiders. All that production from the Columbia, S.C. native came in just nine games last season, as he missed four games due to various injuries. Unsurprisingly, he was named a First Team All-Conference USA selection.

The trio will be part of a new look secondary for Louisville in 2022, as the Cardinals return just eight scholarship DBs from a 2021 secondary that ranked 95th in passing yards allowed. Six total defensive backs are transferring to UofL, including former Temple safety M.J. Griffin, former Duke safety Jalen Alexander and former USC cornerback Jayden Williams.

The program has added 10 total transfers over the course of the current offseason. Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, former Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanago, former Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins and former Central Arkansas (FCS) wide receiver Tyler Hudson have all joined the fold.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2022 season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

