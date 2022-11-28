Louisville DL Caleb Banks to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

"First, I want to say how appreciative I am of having the opportunity to play for the University of Louisville," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "After many hard and long discussions with my family I have decided that my time at Louisville has come to an end.

"Louisville has made me grow in many ways and helped me become the young man that I am today. I want to thank the coaching staff, athletic trainers, my teammates and card nation for always being there for me, and making me a better person and player.

Due to NCAA legislation adopted this past August, Banks cannot officially enter the portal until next week. Players can no longer enter the portal any time they want, and have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so. There is also a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices.

Banks is the second Cardinal to announce his intentions to transfer following the end of the regular season, joining running back Trevion Cooley, who announced earlier Sunday. He is the third to announce during this academic year, following safety Nicario Harper, who announced his intention to transfer back in late October.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound nose tackle joined Louisville as part of their 2021 recruiting class, but did not see the field much during his two seasons as a Cardinal. During his true freshman campaign, he played just nine total snaps across the Syracuse and Kentucky games.

This season, the Southfield, Mich. native's role on the defense only increased marginally. He did see action in seven games, but played just 38 total snaps, with 26 of them coming against USF and Wake Forest. He tallied one assisted tackle against the Bulls, then had a sack and forced fumble on quarterback Sam Hartman against the Demon Deacons.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Caleb Banks, Sam Hartman: Timothy D. Easley - Associated Press)

