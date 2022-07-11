Louisville OL Caleb Chandler Named to Athlon Sports' 2022 Preseason All-America Team

The offensive guard for the Cardinals is heading into the 2022 season as one of the top linemen in the country.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler has been named to the 2022 iteration of the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team, the magazine announced Monday.

Chandler was selected as a Second-Team All-American by the publication, becoming his third preseason All-American honor this offseason. Both Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele named his a First-Team All-American earlier this summer.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound guard was the top performer on arguably the most underrated offensive line in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The redshirt junior helped the Cardinals average 209.8 yards on the ground per game, with the overall offense finishing the season averaging 446.2 yards - which was 21st in FBS - and 31.6 points per game.

Not only was the Jefferson, Ga. native voted as a First Team All-ACC selection for his efforts, but he was also named as on of the top 101 players from the 2021 season according to Pro Football Focus.

"Chandler played near-flawless football in the second half of the season," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "From Week 6 on, he earned pass-blocking and run-blocking grades north of 90.0, which is something no other Power Five guard accomplished. He allowed only three pressures and earned a 92.6 overall mark in that span."

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals are set to kickoff the 2022 season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Caleb Chandler: Michael Wade - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

