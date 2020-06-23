Cam DeGeorge Adds More Experience to Louisville's Offensive Line

The offensive line for the University of Louisville isn't short on experience, but the graduate transfer market made sure there would plenty of it to go around in 2020.

After starting 34 of the last 36 games for the University of Connecticut, offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge decided to leave the Huskies and spend his final year of college eligibility with the Louisville Cardinals.

Offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford believes all of this in-game experience that DeGeorge brings to the Cards is a huge boost to the offensive line, especially after losing two starters in the offseason.

"It's hard to replace that type of experience that you get from playing games," Ledford told reporters in a teleconference Monday. "We'll go out and try "X" amount of scrimmages leading up to a season to try to replicate speed and what the games are like, but there's nothing that takes the place of a game."

But while the Lynnfield, MS native has plenty of game reps under his belt, he is still a relative newcomer to the program. DeGeorge recently made it to campus, and his next step will getting acclimated with a brand new program and building camaraderie with new teammates.

"It's a challenge for guys that come in as a transfer is developing those relationship with one another," Ledford said. "It's like being a freshman again."

Even with though his knowledge of the Louisville Football program will be comparable to the incoming 2020 recruiting class, Ledford believes his on-field experience will be an asset to the program.

"He definitely brings a lot of experience that I think is beneficial with those game reps that he has underneath his belt for those young guys."

