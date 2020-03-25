UConn Grad Transfer OL Cam DeGeorge Commits To Louisville

University of Connecticut graduate transfer offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge has committed to the Louisville Cardinals football program, announcing the decision Wednesday on Twitter.

A three year starter for the Huskies, he originally committed to the Syracuse Orange in 2016 before flipping to UConn as just a two/three star prospect. Redshirting his freshman year after playing in just one game, the six-foot-four, 290-pound guard became a mainstay in the Huskies' front five as he started 34 of his next 36 games.

DeGeorge is now the 14th scholarship linemen on the 2020 roster, as the Cards had only eight when Scott Satterfield first took over as the UofL head coach. Am offensive guard by trade, Louisville plans to try him out at offensive tackle once (if) practice resumes, according to Rivals.

No matter where he ultimately is assigned to on the line, the competition between himself and Adonis Boone, Cole Bentley, Robbie Bell, Caleb Chandler and newly minted starting tackle Renato Brown is expected to be fierce.

He is the third player to commit to Coach Satterfield and the Cardinals in the last 8 days. 3 star Class of 2021 defensive end Victoine Brown committed to Louisville back on Mar. 20, with 3 star Class of 2021 defensive end Aaron Gunn committing on Mar. 17.

