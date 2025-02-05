Louisville Flips '25 OL Cameron Gorin from Purdue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be mainly recruiting the transfer portal for their 2025 roster right now, but they have enough room for one more prospect out of the high school ranks.
Fisher (Ind.) Hamilton Southeast offensive lineman Cameron Gorin, a long-time Purdue commit, announced Tuesday that he has flipped his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
"From the moment I connected with Louisville's staff, their initial belief in me and their vision for the program stood out, and it has become clear that this is where I should be," Gorin said in his commitment post on Twitter/X. "I'm pumped to officially be a part of Card Nation! Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who's been in my corner. The journey continues!"
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman has been a long time target of Louisville's, originally being offered by the Cardinals in June of 2023. He took an official visit to campus this past May, but wound up committing to Purdue a month later. That being said, the Cardinals continued to make a push, and after he did not sign with the Boilermakers during the early signing period, it left the door open for Louisville to land him
Gorin ranks as high as the No. 59 offensive tackle in the cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings, and is the No. 886 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.
Gorin is now the 16th Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville, and the third offensive lineman. The Cardinals signed all of their previously committed recruits in the cycle during the early signing period last December.
(Photo of Cameron Gorin: Grace Hollars - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)
