Louisville Report

Louisville Flips '25 OL Cameron Gorin from Purdue

The offensive tackle had been committed to the Boilermakers since last summer.

Matthew McGavic

Hamilton Southeastern's Cameron Gorin poses for a photo Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.
Hamilton Southeastern's Cameron Gorin poses for a photo Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be mainly recruiting the transfer portal for their 2025 roster right now, but they have enough room for one more prospect out of the high school ranks.

Fisher (Ind.) Hamilton Southeast offensive lineman Cameron Gorin, a long-time Purdue commit, announced Tuesday that he has flipped his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

"From the moment I connected with Louisville's staff, their initial belief in me and their vision for the program stood out, and it has become clear that this is where I should be," Gorin said in his commitment post on Twitter/X. "I'm pumped to officially be a part of Card Nation! Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who's been in my corner. The journey continues!"

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman has been a long time target of Louisville's, originally being offered by the Cardinals in June of 2023. He took an official visit to campus this past May, but wound up committing to Purdue a month later. That being said, the Cardinals continued to make a push, and after he did not sign with the Boilermakers during the early signing period, it left the door open for Louisville to land him

Gorin ranks as high as the No. 59 offensive tackle in the cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings, and is the No. 886 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

Gorin is now the 16th Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville, and the third offensive lineman. The Cardinals signed all of their previously committed recruits in the cycle during the early signing period last December.

(Photo of Cameron Gorin: Grace Hollars - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football