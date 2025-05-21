Four-Star '26 DL Cameron McHaney Names Louisville to Top Five
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another blue chip Class of 2026 prospect has tabbed the Louisville football program to their list of top schools.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman Cameron McHaney announced his top five schools on Wednesday morning, with the Cardinals in the running for his commitment. Illinois, Indiana, Purdue and Vanderbilt also made the cut.
McHaney will announce his commitment in just over a month on July 1st. Before that, he plans on taking visits to four of his five finalists - including Louisville for the weekend of June 6. He originally planned to visit Illinois that weekend before announcing a change in schedule earlier this week.
The hulking 6-foot-1, 315-pound defensive tackle ranks as high as the No. 233 prospect in the Class of 2026 and a four-star prospect, according to ESPN. Per the 247Sports Composite, McHaney is regarded as a high three-star recruit, ranking as the No. 54 defensive lineman and No. 465 prospect in the nation.
As you can imagine, McHaney - who transferred to IMG Academy last offseason after spending his first two high school seasons at Indianapolis (Ind.) Lutheran - was a disruptive force this past season. He totaled 39 tackles, including seven for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups. A multi-sport athlete, he was also a state qualifier in the discus as a sophomore at Lutheran.
So far, Louisville has done an incredible job in the 2026 cycle. They have landed 13 prospect, including four who are composite four-star recruits, with the class ranking 16th in the nation.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Cameron McHaney: Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky