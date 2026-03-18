Louisville Lands Commitment From '27 TE Xavier Ratica

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has struck again in the Class of 2027.

Xavier Ratica, a tight end who currently plays for West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West, announced Wednesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Ratica was one of Louisville's top tight ends targets in the cycle, and made several visits to campus, including this past Tuesday for the start of spring practice. He chose UofL over held offers from Maryland, NC state, Washington State and others.

He's also the second tight end in the 2027 cycle to commit to Louisville, joining Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph's D'Angelo White. Ratica is the fourth prospect from the state of Ohio to commit, showcasing the budding pipeline to the Buckeye State with Vince Marrow in charge of the recruiting department, and their eight commitment overall in the cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Ratica ranks as high as the No 58 tight end in the cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. He's regarded as the No. 1,179 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Primarily a blocking tight end, Ratica allowed zero sacks and pressures this past season at West Lakota, and also had 42 blocks that led to first downs, and 20 that helped produce touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 114 yards.

"'On the field, they're getting a competitor," Ratica told 247Sports. "Someone who plays hard to the whistle every snap and is always looking to improve. I appreciate the physicality that's a part of the game. I'm going to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Off the field, I'm someone who's disciplined, coachable, and about the right things. I take pride in representing my family and my program the right way. They're getting someone who's going to come in and work."

Ratica joins a Louisville recruiting class that is on pace to be the best in school history. The Cardinals' Class of 2027 now sports eight commitments with him in the fold, and it ranks as the top class in the ACC and No. 5 class in the nation. Four of their commitments are regarded as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite.

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(Photo of Xavier Ratica via Hudl)

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