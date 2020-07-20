Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Protocols and guidelines allowing for safer athletic participation

samdraut

When it comes to preventive measures for coronavirus, Scott Satterfield would rather have his players on campus than not.

Louisville football has returned more than 80 players to campus to participate in voluntary workouts as part of the phased plan to reopen the University following its closure in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Satterfield appreciates the protocols and guidelines put in place by medical professionals and University administration to protect student athletes and coaches.

“I feel very comfortable while they (student athletes) are here, whereas I don’t feel as comfortable when our guys are out living life like everybody else,” Satterfield said.

Without participation in sports, Satterfield worries about student athletes’ mental health.

“That’s what they love to do, that’s what they want to do, if they aren’t doing sports, what are they doing?” Satterfield said. “They are going to have to occupy their time doing something.”

There are plenty of unknowns heading into the 2020 season this fall.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that its teams would participate in a conference-only schedule this season.

Satterfield says protocols put in place by each conference can help remove some apprehension about competing against opponents.

“Within your league you can put protocols into place, when you do get to game day you already had that in place,” Satterfield said. “We’re trusting each school to do that. When you get to gameday you feel pretty good about it.”

Coaches and players have discussed the uncertainties and unknowns surrounding the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Satterfield wants his players to be comfortable competing athletically.

“We want to play ball, but we also want to do it in a safe manner,” Satterfield said. “It’s going to be a different, it’s not going to be same. We are all going to have to make some adjustments.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Publishers Select 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team

The publishers for the various ACC sites on Sports Illustrated voted on their preseason All-ACC team, and here are their selections:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Preparing for Transition to Next Phase of Offseason

After an offseason filled primarily with voluntary workouts up to this point, the Louisville Football program will soon have a bit of normalcy restored and be able to conduct team meetings and walk-throughs.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville DE Commit Victoine Brown

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville defensive end commit Victoine Brown

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football officially announces addition of CB Kei'Trel Clark & WR Roscoe Johnson

Former Liberty cornerback Kei'Trel Clark & former UNC wide receiver Roscoe Johnson are now officially Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville WR Commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville wide receiver commit Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 20, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville WR Commit Demetrius Cannon

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville wide receiver commit Demetrius Cannon

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 TE Christian Pedersen commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from California is the twenty-first commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville OG Commit Michael Gonzalez

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville offensive guard commit Michael Gonzalez

Matthew McGavic

Louisville workouts adjust to new policies during COVID-19

Strength and Conditioning coach Mike Sirignano says Louisville players have been successful in workouts

samdraut