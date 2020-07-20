Protocols and guidelines allowing for safer athletic participation

When it comes to preventive measures for coronavirus, Scott Satterfield would rather have his players on campus than not.

Louisville football has returned more than 80 players to campus to participate in voluntary workouts as part of the phased plan to reopen the University following its closure in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Satterfield appreciates the protocols and guidelines put in place by medical professionals and University administration to protect student athletes and coaches.

“I feel very comfortable while they (student athletes) are here, whereas I don’t feel as comfortable when our guys are out living life like everybody else,” Satterfield said.

Without participation in sports, Satterfield worries about student athletes’ mental health.

“That’s what they love to do, that’s what they want to do, if they aren’t doing sports, what are they doing?” Satterfield said. “They are going to have to occupy their time doing something.”

There are plenty of unknowns heading into the 2020 season this fall.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that its teams would participate in a conference-only schedule this season.

Satterfield says protocols put in place by each conference can help remove some apprehension about competing against opponents.

“Within your league you can put protocols into place, when you do get to game day you already had that in place,” Satterfield said. “We’re trusting each school to do that. When you get to gameday you feel pretty good about it.”

Coaches and players have discussed the uncertainties and unknowns surrounding the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Satterfield wants his players to be comfortable competing athletically.

“We want to play ball, but we also want to do it in a safe manner,” Satterfield said. “It’s going to be a different, it’s not going to be same. We are all going to have to make some adjustments.”