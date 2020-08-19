SI.com
Louisville hoping to hear back soon from NCAA regarding CB Kei'Trel Clark's waiver

Matthew McGavic

Over Louisville's two week fall camp, one of the more noteworthy performances came from cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. While he has only been with the program for barely over a month, the sophomore was arguably one of the best players in camp.

However there's a chance he might not get to see any action, at least this season. Transferring from Liberty University earlier this offseason, per NCAA rules he would have to sit out the upcoming season unless granted a waiver - which Clark has since applied for.

One person who is certainly hopeful that Clark will be eligible to play in 2020 is defensive coordinator Bryan Brown. He was been incredibly high on Clark's game throughout camp, and believes he can help Louisville "immediately".

"We've already submitted everything we've submitted, Liberty has already done their part, so now it's just a waiting game," Brown said on Tuesday after practice. "(We're) trying to see what the NCAA comes back and says. Hopefully it's great news."

Brown said that he thinks Louisville will hear back from the NCAA regarding Clark's waiver status sometime "within the next week to ten days".

Clark had a successful 2019 season with the Flames and eventually worked his way into a starter's role as a freshman. The 5-foot-10 & 165 pound corner played in all 13 games, collecting 38 tackles (33 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and six pass break ups.

While Liberty's program, staff and teammates "were a complete blessing" to him, Clark opted to enter the transfer portal on June 22 due to the "cultural incompetence within multiple level of leadership" at the university that did not "line up with my code of ethics".

He committed to Louisville on July 10 after it had previously been rumored that he was finalizing a transfer to West Virginia. Upon arriving on campus, he immediately started to turn heads in practice.

"He's had a couple interceptions within the first couple days, a lot of PBUs. He's a quick corner that loves competing and loves to be in tight coverage," Brown said during Louisville's first week of fall camp.

