Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 10

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Ten of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 10: Alexander was inactive in a 24-20 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Season: 27 tackles (22 solo), one interception, three pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 10: Bye Week.
Season: Six starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 10: On injured reserve.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 10: Bridgewater started in a 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was 18-24 passing for 136 yds, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed three times for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Season: 238-331 (71.9%) for 2,553 yards, thirteen touchdowns and seven interceptions. 35 rushes for 196 yards, three touchdowns and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 10: Free Agent
Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 10: Brown was inactive in a 24-20 loss at the Green Bay Packers.
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 10: Burgess subbed in a 24-20 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and had 2 solo special teams tackles.
Season: Three tackles (all solo).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 10: Christian was inactive in a 30-27 loss at the Detroit Lions.
Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 10: Harvey-Clemsons was inactive in a 30-27 loss at the Detroit Lions.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 10: Dunn started in a 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns and had 3 tackles (2 solo).
Season: Twenty tackles (ten solo), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 10: Greenard subbed in a 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns and had three tackles.
Season: Six tackles (one solo).

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 10: Jackson started in a 23-17 loss at the New England Patriots and was 24-34 passing for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 55 yards.
Season: 153-247 (61.9%) for 1,920 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. 90 rushes for 524 yards, three touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 10: Miller started in a 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Season: Nine starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 10: Parker subbed in a 29-21 win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and had 2 receptions on 7 targets for 31 yards.
Season: 38 receptions on 56 targets for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 10: On injured reserve
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 10: On injured reserve.
Season: Eleven tackles (Seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.

Note: Rankins was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6 with an MCL injury.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 10: Young was inactive in a 10-7  win vs. the Houston Texans.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

