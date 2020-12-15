Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 14

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Fourteen of the National Football League's 2020 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 14: Alexander started in a 31-24 win at the Detroit Lions and had 3 tackles (2 solo) and 1 pass defense.

Season: 42 tackles (33 solo), one interception, eigth pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 14: Becton started in a 40-3 loss at the Seattle Seahawks.

Season: Ten starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 14: On injured reserve/Bye Week.

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 14: Bridgewater started in a 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos and was 30-40 passing for 283 yards. He also rushed 3 times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 287-407 (70.5%) for 3,103 yards, fourteen touchdowns and eight interceptions. 40 rushes for 239 yards, four touchdowns and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 14: Free Agent

Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 14: Free Agent

Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

Note: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 12.

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 14: On injured reserve.

Season: Three tackles (all solo).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 14: On injured reserve

Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 14: On reserve.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 14: Dunn started in a 36-7 loss at the Chicago Bears and logged no stats.

Season: 25 tackles (12 solo), 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery.

Note: Dunn was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a hip injury. His status for next week is questionable.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 14: Greenard subbed in a 36-7 loss at the Chicago Bears and logged no stats.

Season: Nine tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, one pass defense.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 14: Jackson started at quarterback in a 47-42 win at the Cleveland Browns and was 11-17 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 9 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Season: 193-310 (62.3%) for 2,376 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. 125 rushes for 793 yards, six touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 14: Miller started in a 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Season: 11 starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 14: Parker started in a 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and had 0 receptions on 2 targets.

Season: 56 receptions on 89 targets for 677 yards and four touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 14: Perry subbed in a 31-10 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars and logged no stats.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 14: Rankins subbed in a 24-21 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles and had 4 tackles (3 solo).

Season: 15 tackles (10 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 14: On injured reserve.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Up to this point, Young has been on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 season.

