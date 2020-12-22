Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 15
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Fifteen of the National Football League's 2020 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 15: Alexander started in a 24-16 win vs. the Carolina Panthers and had 3 solo tackles and 1 pass defense.
Season: 45 tackles (36 solo), one interception, nine pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 15: Becton started in a 23-20 win at the Los Angeles Rams.
Season: Eleven starts, one substitution.
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 15: On injured reserve/Bye Week.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.
Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 15: Bridgewater started in a 24-16 loss at the Green Bay Packers and was 21-35 passing for 258 yards. He also rushed 4 times for 26 yards and one touchdown one lost fumble.
Season: 308-442 (69.7%) for 3,361 yards, fourteen touchdowns and eight interceptions. 44 rushes for 265 yards, five touchdowns and two fumbles.
Jamon Brown
Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 15: Free Agent
Season: One start.
Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.
Jon Brown
Position: Placekicker
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2014-15
Week 15: Free Agent
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).
Note: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 12.
James Burgess
Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 15: On injured reserve.
Season: Three tackles (all solo).
Geron Christian
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 15: On injured reserve
Season: Six starts.
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Week 15: On reserve.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.
Brandon Dunn
Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 15: On injured reserve.
Season: 25 tackles (12 solo), 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery.
Note: Dunn was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 15.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 15: Greenard subbed at outside linebacker in a 27-20 loss at the Indianapolis Colts and logged no stats.
Season: Nine tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, one pass defense.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 15: Jackson started in 40-14 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-22 passing for 243 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Season: 210-332 (63.3%) for 2,619 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. 135 rushes for 828 yards, seven touchdowns and three lost fumbles.
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 15: Miller started in a 24-16 loss at the Green Bay Packers.
Season: 12 starts.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 15: Inactive (hamstring).
Season: 56 receptions on 89 targets for 677 yards and four touchdowns.
Senorise Perry
Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 15: Perry subbed at in a 46-25 win vs. the Detroit Lions and had 1 special teams assisted tackle.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, two special teams tackles (one solo).
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 15: Rankins subbed in a 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and had 4 tackles (2 solo) and 1 pass defense.
Season: 19 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits, one pass defense.
Trevon Young
Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 15: On injured reserve.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Up to this point, Young has been on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 season.
