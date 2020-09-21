Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League is now two weeks into the 2020 season, and several former Louisville Cardinals are spread across the league making significant contributions to their team. As of Week 2, fourteen Cards are on active or reserve NFL rosters, with an additional three signed to practice squads.

Here are how all fourteen fared in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Cornerback - Green Bay Packers

Week 2: Alexander started in a 42-21 win vs. the Detroit Lions and had 4 tackles (3 solo).

Season: 9 tackles (7 solo), one interception, one pass defense, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Offensive Tackle - New York Jets

Week 2: Becton started in a 31-13 loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

Season: Two starts.

Teddy Bridgewater

Quarterback - Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Bridgewater started in a 31-17 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was 33-42 passing for 367 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Season: 55-76 passing (72.4%) for 637 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. 4 rushes for 26 yards and one fumble.

Note: Bridgewater's Week 2 completions and yards set new career highs.

Jamon Brown

Offensive Lineman - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Brown was inactive in a 37-19 loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Season: Brown has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Brown was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles off the Chicago Bears' practice squad back on Sept. 15.

Geron Christian

Offensive Tackle - Washington Football Team

Week 2: Christian started in a 30-15 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.

Season: Two starts, one fumble recovery (Week 1).

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Linebacker - Washington Football Team

Week 2: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 30-15 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Nose Tackle - Houston Texans

Week 2: Dunn started in a 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and had 4 tackles (2 solo).

Season: Six tackles (three solo).

Jonathan Greenard

Outside Linebacker - Houston Texas

Week 2: Greenard was inactive in a 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Season: Greenard has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Lamar Jackson

Quarterback - Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: Jackson started in a 33-16 win at the Houston Texans and was 18-24 passing for 479 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 16 times for 54 yards.

Season: 38-49 passing (77.6%) for 637 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. 23 rushes for 99 yards.

John Miller

Offensive Guard - Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Miller started in a 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Season: Two starts.

DeVante Parker

Wide Receiver - Miami Dolphins

Week 2: Parker started in a 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills and had 5 receptions on 8 targets for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Season: 9 receptions on 12 targets for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Senorise Perry

Running Back - Tennessee Titans

Week 2: Perry subbed in a 33-30 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and had two carries for nine yards.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Sheldon Rankins

Defensive Tackle - New Orleans Saints

Week 2: Rankins and the Saints play Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Season: Two quarterback hits.

Trevon Young

Defensive End - Cleveland Browns

Week 2: Young was inactive in a 35-30 win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

(Photo of DeVante Parker: Allen Eyestone/The Palm Beach Post)

