Philadelphia Eagles sign former Louisville OL Jamon Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former University of Louisville offensive guard Jamon Brown off of the Chicago Bears' practice squad to fill a hole on the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown had signed with the Bears' practice squad earlier this offseason after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. He had signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Falcons prior to the 2019 season. but was let go due to the combination of injuries, underperformance and the competition on the roster. He started nine games at both left and right guard, appearing in ten games overall in Atlanta

Prior to the 2019 season, he had also seen time with both the St Louis/Los Angeles Rams & the New York Giants. The Rams selected him with the 72nd overall pick in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, making 30 starts and 42 appearances with the organization.

He was waived by the Rams on Oct. 30, 2018 and picked up the next day by New York, where he remained the starting right guard for the Giants in their remaining eight games.

Originally a defensive tackle coming out of high school, Brown made the transition to offensive line once he arrived on Louisville's campus. He started 39 games for the Cardinals, earning Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2014.

