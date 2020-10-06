Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League is now four weeks into the 2020 season, and several former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. During Week 4, fifteen Cards were on active or reserve NFL rosters, with one additional player signed to a practice squad (TE Cole Hikutini - Dallas Cowboys).

Here are how all fifteen fared in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 4: Alexander started in a 30-16 win vs. the Atlanta Falcons and had 6 tackles (4 solo).

Season: 19 tackles (14 solo), one interception, two pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 4: Becton subbed in a 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Season: Three starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 4: Bonnafon subbed in a 31-21 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals and had 10 rushes for 53 yards & 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon's 3-yard touchdown reception from Teddy Bridgewater was the first NFL touchdown pass thrown and caught by Louisville alumni.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 4: Bridgewater started in a 31-21 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals and was 26-37 passing for 276 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 6 times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 103-141 (73.0%) for 1,148 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. 12 rushes for 70 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 4: Brown was active but did not play in a 25-20 win at the San Francisco 49ers.

Season: Brown has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 4: Christian started in a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Season: Four starts, one fumble recovery (Week 1).

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 3: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 31-17 loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 4: Dunn started in a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and had 4 tackles (1 solo) and 2 QB hits.

Season: Eleven tackles (five solo), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 4: Greenard subbed in a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (One game played).

Note: Greenard made his NFL debut and was the 148th Louisville player to play in a regulation game.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 4: Jackson started in a 31-17 win at the Washington Football Team and was 14-21 passing for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 7 times for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 62-98 passing (63.3%) for 927 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. 39 rushes for 235 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble.

Note: Jackson's 50-yard run to score a touchdown was the longest of his NFL career.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 4: Miller started in a 31-21 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Season: Four starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 4: Parker started in a 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and had 10 receptions on 12 targets for 110 yards.

Season: 24 receptions on 29 targets for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 4: Tennessee's Week 4 game was postponed due to COVID-19.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 4: Rankins subbed in a 35-29 win at the Detroit Lions and had one assisted tackle and one QB hit.

Season: Three tackles (two solo), three quarterback hits.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 4: Young was inactive in a 49-38 win at the Dallas Cowboys.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

(Photo of Reggie Bonnafon: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp