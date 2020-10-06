Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League is now four weeks into the 2020 season, and several former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. During Week 4, fifteen Cards were on active or reserve NFL rosters, with one additional player signed to a practice squad (TE Cole Hikutini - Dallas Cowboys).
Here are how all fifteen fared in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 4: Alexander started in a 30-16 win vs. the Atlanta Falcons and had 6 tackles (4 solo).
Season: 19 tackles (14 solo), one interception, two pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 4: Becton subbed in a 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Season: Three starts, one substitution.
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 4: Bonnafon subbed in a 31-21 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals and had 10 rushes for 53 yards & 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.
Note: Bonnafon's 3-yard touchdown reception from Teddy Bridgewater was the first NFL touchdown pass thrown and caught by Louisville alumni.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 4: Bridgewater started in a 31-21 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals and was 26-37 passing for 276 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 6 times for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Season: 103-141 (73.0%) for 1,148 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. 12 rushes for 70 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.
Jamon Brown
Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 4: Brown was active but did not play in a 25-20 win at the San Francisco 49ers.
Season: Brown has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Geron Christian
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 4: Christian started in a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Season: Four starts, one fumble recovery (Week 1).
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Week 3: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 31-17 loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.
Brandon Dunn
Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 4: Dunn started in a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and had 4 tackles (1 solo) and 2 QB hits.
Season: Eleven tackles (five solo), two QB hits.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 4: Greenard subbed in a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (One game played).
Note: Greenard made his NFL debut and was the 148th Louisville player to play in a regulation game.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 4: Jackson started in a 31-17 win at the Washington Football Team and was 14-21 passing for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 7 times for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Season: 62-98 passing (63.3%) for 927 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. 39 rushes for 235 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble.
Note: Jackson's 50-yard run to score a touchdown was the longest of his NFL career.
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 4: Miller started in a 31-21 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Season: Four starts.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 4: Parker started in a 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and had 10 receptions on 12 targets for 110 yards.
Season: 24 receptions on 29 targets for 279 yards and one touchdown.
Senorise Perry
Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 4: Tennessee's Week 4 game was postponed due to COVID-19.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.
Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 4: Rankins subbed in a 35-29 win at the Detroit Lions and had one assisted tackle and one QB hit.
Season: Three tackles (two solo), three quarterback hits.
Trevon Young
Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 4: Young was inactive in a 49-38 win at the Dallas Cowboys.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.
(Photo of Reggie Bonnafon: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)
