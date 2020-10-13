Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Five of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Through five weeks, fifteen Cards have been on active or reserve NFL rosters, with one additional player signed to a practice squad (TE Cole Hikutini - Dallas Cowboys).

Here are how all fifteen fared in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 5: Bye week.

Season: 19 tackles (14 solo), one interception, two pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 5: Becton was inactive during a 30-10 loss vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Season: Three starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 5: On practice squad.

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was sent down to the practice squad after Week 4, and is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 5: Bridgewater started in a 23-16 win at the Atlanta Falcons and was 27-37 passing for 313 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 3 times for 3 yards.

Season: 130-178 (73.0%) for 1,461 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. 15 rushes for 73, one touchdown and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 5: Brown was active but did not play in a 38-29 loss at the PittsburghSteelers.

Season: Brown has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 5: Christian started in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Season: Five starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 3: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 30-10 loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 5: Dunn started in a 30-14 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and had two tackles (one solo).

Season: Thirteen tackles (six tackles), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 5: Greenard subbed in a 30-14 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and logged no stats.

Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (Two game played).

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 5: Jackson started in a 27-3 win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and was 19-37 passing for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 2 times for 3 yards.

Season: 81-135 (60%) for 1,107 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. 41 rushes for 238 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 5: Miller started in a 23-16 win at the Atlanta Falcons.

Season: Five starts

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 5: Parker started in a 43-17 win at the San Francisco 49ers and had 2 receptions on 3 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 26 receptions on 32 targets for 329 yards and two touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 4: Tennessee's Week 5 game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 5: Rankins subbed in a 30-27 overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and had 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 QB hits.

Season: Eight tackles (Five solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, and five QB hits.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 4: Young was inactive in a 32-23 win vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

(Photo of Sheldon Rankins, Justin Herbert: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports)

