Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Six of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, sixteen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 6: Alexander started in a 38-10 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 2 solo tackles.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo), one interception, two pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 6: Becton was inactive in 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins.
Season: Three starts, one substitution.
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 6: On practice squad.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.
Note: Bonnafon was sent down to the practice squad after Week 4, and is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 6: Bridgewater started in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears and was 16-29 passing for 216 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 8 times for 48 yards.
Season: 146-207 (70.5%) for 1,677 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. 23 rushes for 121 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.
Jamon Brown
Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 6: Brown started at right guard in a 30-28 loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
Season: One start.
Jon Brown
Position: Placekicker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2014-15
Week 6: Started in a 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions and was 1-1 on PATs and 1-2 on field goals, making a 31-yard FG and missing a 32-yard FG that hit the upright.
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31)
Note: He was signed prior to the weekend, and becomes the 149th former Louisville player to play in a regulation NFL game and the 62nd to score.
Geron Christian
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 6: Christian started in a 20-19 loss at the New York Giants.
Season: Six starts.
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Week 6: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 20-19 loss at the New York Giants.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.
Brandon Dunn
Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 6: Dunn started in a 42-36 loss at the Tennessee Titans but logged no stats.
Season: Thirteen tackles (six tackles), two QB hits.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 6: Greenard subbed in a 42-36 loss at the Tennessee Titans but logged no stats.
Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (Three games played).
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 6: Jackson started in a 30-28 win at the Philadelphia Eagles and was 16-27 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 9 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.
Season: 97-162 (59.9%) for 1,293 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. 50 rushes for 346 yards, two touchdowns and one lost fumble.
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 6: Miller started in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Season: Six starts.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 6: Parker started in a 24-0 win vs. the New York Jets and had 3 receptions on 8 targets for 35 yards).
Season: 29 receptions on 40 targets for 364 yards and two touchdowns.
Senorise Perry
Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 6: Perry was inactive in a 42-36 win vs. the Houston Texans.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.
Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 6: Bye week.
Season: Eight tackles (Five solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, and five QB hits.
Trevon Young
Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 6: Young was inactive in a 38-7 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.
