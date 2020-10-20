Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Six of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, sixteen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 6: Alexander started in a 38-10 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 2 solo tackles.

Season: 21 tackles (16 solo), one interception, two pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 6: Becton was inactive in 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins.

Season: Three starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 6: On practice squad.

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was sent down to the practice squad after Week 4, and is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 6: Bridgewater started in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears and was 16-29 passing for 216 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 8 times for 48 yards.

Season: 146-207 (70.5%) for 1,677 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. 23 rushes for 121 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 6: Brown started at right guard in a 30-28 loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Season: One start.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 6: Started in a 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions and was 1-1 on PATs and 1-2 on field goals, making a 31-yard FG and missing a 32-yard FG that hit the upright.

Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31)

Note: He was signed prior to the weekend, and becomes the 149th former Louisville player to play in a regulation NFL game and the 62nd to score.

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 6: Christian started in a 20-19 loss at the New York Giants.

Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 6: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 20-19 loss at the New York Giants.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 6: Dunn started in a 42-36 loss at the Tennessee Titans but logged no stats.

Season: Thirteen tackles (six tackles), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 6: Greenard subbed in a 42-36 loss at the Tennessee Titans but logged no stats.

Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (Three games played).

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 6: Jackson started in a 30-28 win at the Philadelphia Eagles and was 16-27 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 9 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Season: 97-162 (59.9%) for 1,293 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. 50 rushes for 346 yards, two touchdowns and one lost fumble.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 6: Miller started in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Season: Six starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 6: Parker started in a 24-0 win vs. the New York Jets and had 3 receptions on 8 targets for 35 yards).

Season: 29 receptions on 40 targets for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 6: Perry was inactive in a 42-36 win vs. the Houston Texans.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 6: Bye week.

Season: Eight tackles (Five solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, and five QB hits.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 6: Young was inactive in a 38-7 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

(Photo of Jon Brown, Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp