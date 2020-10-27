SI.com
Louisville Report
Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 7

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Seven of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, sixteen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 7: Alexander started in a 35-20 win at the Houston Texans and had one pass defense.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo), one interception, three pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 7: Becton started in an 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Season: Four starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 7: On practice squad/injured list
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was sent down to the practice squad after Week 4, and is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 7: Bridgewater started in a 27-24 loss at the New Orleans Saints and was 23-28 passing for 254 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed two times for 10 yards.
Season: 169-235 (71.9%) for 1,931 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. 25 rushes for 131 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 7: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.
Season: One start.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 7: On practice squad.
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 7: Christian was inactive in a 25-3 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 7: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 25-3 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 7: Dunn started in a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers and had 2 tackles (1 solo).
Season: Fifteen tackles (Seven solo), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 7: Greenard subbed in a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but logged no stats.
Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (Four games played).

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 7: Bye Week
Season: 97-162 (59.9%) for 1,293 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. 50 rushes for 346 yards, two touchdowns and one lost fumble.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 7: Miller was inactive in a 27-24 loss at the New Orleans Saints
Season: Six starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 7: Bye Week
Season: 29 receptions on 40 targets for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 7: Perry was inactive in a 27-24 loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 7: Rankins subbed in a 27-24 win vs. the Carolina Panthers and had two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.
Season: Ten tackles (Seven solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, six QB hits.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 6: Young was inactive in a 37-34 win at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports)

