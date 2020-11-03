Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 8
MatthewMcGavic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Eight of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 8: Alexander started in a 28-22 loss to Minnesota Vikings and had 5 solo tackles.
Season: 26 tackles (21 solo), one interception, three pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 8: Becton started in a 35-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Season: Five starts, one substitution.
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 8: On practice squad/injured list
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.
Note: Bonnafon was sent down to the practice squad after Week 4, and is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 8: Bridgewater started in a 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was 15-23 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 5 times for 30 yards.
Season: 184-258 (71.3%) for 2,107, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. 30 rushes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.
Jamon Brown
Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 8: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.
Season: One start.
Jon Brown
Position: Placekicker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2014-15
Week 8: On practice squad.
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).
James Burgess
Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 8: Burgess subbed in a 28-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and had 1 special teams solo tackle.
Season: One tackle (solo)
Note: Burgess was signed to the Packers' active roster prior to Week 8.
Geron Christian
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 8: Bye Week
Season: Six starts.
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Week 8: Bye Week
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.
Brandon Dunn
Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 8: Bye Week
Season: Fifteen tackles (Seven solo), two QB hits.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 8: Bye Week
Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (Four games played).
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 8: Jackson started in a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was 13-28 passing for 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 16 times for 65 yards. fumbling 3 times, losing 2 and recovering 1.
Season: 110-190 (57.9%) for 1,501 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. 66 rushes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three lost fumbles.
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 8: Miller started in a 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Season: Seven starts.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 8: Parker subbed in a 28-17 win vs. the Los Angeles Rams and had 1 reception on 2 targets for 3 yards and a touchdown.
Season: 30 receptions on 42 targets for 367 yards and three touchdowns.
Senorise Perry
Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 8: Perry was inactive in a 31-22 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.
Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 8: Rankins subbed in a 26-23 overtime win at the Chicago Bears and had 1 assisted tackle, a half sack and a QB hit.
Season: Eleven tackles (Seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.
Note: Rankins was injured in the first half, and is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL injury.
Trevon Young
Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 8: Young was inactive in a 16-6 loss vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.
(Photo of T.J. Yeldon, James Burgess: Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp