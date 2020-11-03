Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Eight of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 8: Alexander started in a 28-22 loss to Minnesota Vikings and had 5 solo tackles.

Season: 26 tackles (21 solo), one interception, three pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 8: Becton started in a 35-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Season: Five starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 8: On practice squad/injured list

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was sent down to the practice squad after Week 4, and is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 8: Bridgewater started in a 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was 15-23 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 5 times for 30 yards.

Season: 184-258 (71.3%) for 2,107, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. 30 rushes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 8: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Season: One start.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 8: On practice squad.

Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 8: Burgess subbed in a 28-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and had 1 special teams solo tackle.

Season: One tackle (solo)

Note: Burgess was signed to the Packers' active roster prior to Week 8.

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 8: Bye Week

Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 8: Bye Week

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 8: Bye Week

Season: Fifteen tackles (Seven solo), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 8: Bye Week

Season: Greenard has yet to log any stats (Four games played).

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 8: Jackson started in a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was 13-28 passing for 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 16 times for 65 yards. fumbling 3 times, losing 2 and recovering 1.

Season: 110-190 (57.9%) for 1,501 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. 66 rushes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 8: Miller started in a 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Season: Seven starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 8: Parker subbed in a 28-17 win vs. the Los Angeles Rams and had 1 reception on 2 targets for 3 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 30 receptions on 42 targets for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 8: Perry was inactive in a 31-22 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 8: Rankins subbed in a 26-23 overtime win at the Chicago Bears and had 1 assisted tackle, a half sack and a QB hit.

Season: Eleven tackles (Seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.

Note: Rankins was injured in the first half, and is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL injury.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 8: Young was inactive in a 16-6 loss vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

