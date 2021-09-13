September 13, 2021
Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 1

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season
Author:
Publish date:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week One of the National Football League's 2021 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to start the season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)

Season (One game, one start): Four tackles (two solo)

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no stats

Season (One game, no starts): No stats

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 1 (at Panthers): Started at left tackle (Note: carted off field in 3Q with right leg injury).

Season: One game, one start.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Denver Broncos
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Season (One game, one start): 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.

Season: One game, zero starts

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Years at UofL: 2017-20

Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats

Season (One game, no starts): No stats.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Raiders): The Ravens will face the Raiders at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Season: TBD

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19)

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards

Season (One game, one start): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery

Season (One game, zero starts): Fumble recovery.

(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports)

