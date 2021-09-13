Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 1

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week One of the National Football League's 2021 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to start the season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)

Season (One game, one start): Four tackles (two solo)

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no stats

Season (One game, no starts): No stats

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 1 (at Panthers): Started at left tackle (Note: carted off field in 3Q with right leg injury).

Season: One game, one start.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Season (One game, one start): 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.

Season: One game, zero starts

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats

Season (One game, no starts): No stats.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Raiders): The Ravens will face the Raiders at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Season: TBD

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19)

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards

Season (One game, one start): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery

Season (One game, zero starts): Fumble recovery.

