Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week One of the National Football League's 2021 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to start the season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)
Season (One game, one start): Four tackles (two solo)
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no stats
Season (One game, no starts): No stats
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 1 (at Panthers): Started at left tackle (Note: carted off field in 3Q with right leg injury).
Season: One game, one start.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Denver Broncos
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.
Season (One game, one start): 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.
Season: One game, zero starts
Dorian Etheridge
Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats
Season (One game, no starts): No stats.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Raiders): The Ravens will face the Raiders at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Season: TBD
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19)
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards
Season (One game, one start): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery
Season (One game, zero starts): Fumble recovery.
(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports)
