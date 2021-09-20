Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Two of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)
Week 2 (vs. Lions): The Packers will host the Lions at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Season (One game, one start): Four tackles (two solo)
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no stats
Week 2 (at Colts): Subbed for no stats, one punt return for zero yards
Season (Two games, no starts): No WR stats, one punt return for zero yards
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 1 (at Panthers): Started on offensive line, carted off field in 3Q with right knee injury - out 4-6 weeks.
Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Injured Reserve.
Season: One game, one start.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Denver Broncos
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.
Week 2 (at Jaguars): Started for 26-34 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for one yard.
Season (Two games, two starts): 54-70 passing (77.1 percent) for 592 yards and four touchdowns; seven rushes for 20 yards.
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.
Week 2 (at Browns): Subbed on offensive line.
Season: Two games, zero starts
Dorian Etheridge
Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats
Week 2 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for no stats
Season (Two game, no starts): No stats.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive
Week 2 (at Browns): Inactive
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Raiders): Started for 19-30 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown, 12 rushes for 86 yards and two lost fumbles.
Week 2 (vs. Kansas City): Started for 18-26 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, 16 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Season (Two games, two starts): 37-56 passing for 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; 28 rushes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and two lost fumbles.
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19)
Week 2 (vs. Saints): Started on offensive line
Season: One game, one start.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards.
Week 2 (vs. Bills): Started for five receptions on nine targets for 42 yards
Season (Two games, two starts): Nine receptions on 16 targets for 123 yards
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery.
Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.
Season (Two games, zero starts): Two tackles (1 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, fumble recovery.
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports)
