Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Two of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)

Week 2 (vs. Lions): The Packers will host the Lions at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Season (One game, one start): Four tackles (two solo)

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no stats

Week 2 (at Colts): Subbed for no stats, one punt return for zero yards

Season (Two games, no starts): No WR stats, one punt return for zero yards

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 1 (at Panthers): Started on offensive line, carted off field in 3Q with right knee injury - out 4-6 weeks.

Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Injured Reserve.

Season: One game, one start.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Week 2 (at Jaguars): Started for 26-34 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for one yard.

Season (Two games, two starts): 54-70 passing (77.1 percent) for 592 yards and four touchdowns; seven rushes for 20 yards.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 2 (at Browns): Subbed on offensive line.

Season: Two games, zero starts

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats

Week 2 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for no stats

Season (Two game, no starts): No stats.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive

Week 2 (at Browns): Inactive

Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Raiders): Started for 19-30 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown, 12 rushes for 86 yards and two lost fumbles.

Week 2 (vs. Kansas City): Started for 18-26 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, 16 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Season (Two games, two starts): 37-56 passing for 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; 28 rushes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and two lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19)

Week 2 (vs. Saints): Started on offensive line

Season: One game, one start.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards.

Week 2 (vs. Bills): Started for five receptions on nine targets for 42 yards

Season (Two games, two starts): Nine receptions on 16 targets for 123 yards

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery.

Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Season (Two games, zero starts): Two tackles (1 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, fumble recovery.

