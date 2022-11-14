Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 10 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).

Week 2 (vs. Bears): Started for three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.

Week 3 (at Buccaneers): Started for no stats - suffered groin injury on opening drive.

Week 4 (vs. Patriots): Inactive.

Week 5 (vs. Giants - London): Started for five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss.

Week 6 (vs. Jets): Started for three solo tackles and three pass defenses.

Week 7 (at Commanders): Started for four tackles (two solo).

Week 8 (at Bills): Started for one interception and four pass defenses.

Week 9 (at Lions): Started for two solo tackles, one interception and one pass defense.

Week 10 (vs. Cowboys): Started for nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense.

Season (Eight games, seven starts): 31 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions and 10 pass defenses.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no receptions on one target.

Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for no receptions on no targets.

Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no receptions on one target.

Week 4 (at 49ers): Inactive.

Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for one reception on two targets for 54 yards.

Week 6 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for no targets, one rush for nine yards.

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8 (vs. 49ers): Did not play.

Weeks 9-10: Inactive.

Season (Six games, no starts): one reception on four targets for 54 yards, one rush for nine yards.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Weeks 1-2: Did not play.

Week 3 (vs. Bills): Subbed for 0-2 passing.

Week 4 (at Bengals): Subbed for 14-23 passing for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception; one rush for 11 yards.

Week 5 (at Jets): Started for 0-1 passing - suffered concussion and elbow injury on first drive.

Week 6 (vs. Vikings): Subbed for 23-34 passing for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; one rush for 10 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Steelers): Did not play.

Week 8 (at Lions): Did not play.

Week 9 (at Bears): Did not play.

Week 10 (vs. Browns): Inactive.

Season (Four games, one start): 37-60 passing (61.7 percent) for 522 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; two rushes for 21 yards.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Cardinals): Subbed at tackle.

Week 2 (vs. Chargers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 3 (at Colts): Subbed at tackle.

Week 4 (at Buccaneers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 5 (vs. Raiders): Subbed at tackle.

Week 6 (vs. Bills): Subbed at tackle.

Week 7 (at 49ers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 8: Bye Week.

Week 9 (vs Titans): Subbed at tackle.

Week 10 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed at tackle.

Season: Nine games, zero starts.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Colts): Started for four tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.

Week 2 (at Broncos): Started for one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Week 3 (at Bears): Started for two tackles (one solo), 0.5 sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 4 (vs. Chargers): Started for two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

Week 5 (at Jaguars): Inactive.

Week 6: Bye Week.

Weeks 7-10: Injured Reserve.

Season (Four games, four starts): Nine tackles (six solo), five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Jets): Started for 17-30 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.

Week 2 (vs. Dolphins): Started for 21-29 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns; nine rushes times for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Week 3 (at Patriots): Started for 18-29 passing for 218 yards four touchdowns and one interception; 11 rushes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for 20-29 passing for 144 yards one touchdown and two interceptions; 11 rushes for 73 yards.

Week 5 (vs. Bengals): Started for 19-32 passing for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception; 12 rushes for 58 yards.

Week 6 (at Giants): Started for 17-32 passing for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception; 7 rushes for 77 yards and one lost fumble.

Week 7 (vs. Browns): Started for 9-16 passing for 120 yards; 10 rushes for 59 yards.

Week 8 (at Buccaneers): Started for 27-38 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns; nine rushes for 43 yards.

Week 9 (at Saints): Started for 12-22 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown; 11 rushes for 82 yards.

Week 10: Bye Week.

Season (Nine games, nine starts): 160-257 passing (62.3 percent) for 1,768 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions; 86 rushes for 635 yards, two touchdowns and one lost fumble.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Weeks 1-5: Free agent, signed by Jaguars prior to week six.

Weeks 6-7: Did not play.

Week 8 (vs. Broncos): Subbed at guard.

Weeks 9-10: Inactive.

Season: One game, no starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New England Patriots

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Dolphins): Started for one receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Week 2 (at Steelers): Started for no receptions on two targets.

Week 3 (vs. Ravens): Started for five receptions on 10 targets for 156 yards.

Week 4 (at Packers): Started for two receptions on two targets for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Week 5 (vs. Lions): Started for no stats.

Week 6 (at Browns): Subbed for four receptions on six targets for 64 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Bears): Started for three receptions on five targets for 68 yards.

Week 8 (at Jets): Started for no receptions on one target.

Week 9 (vs. Colts): Inactive.

Week 10: Bye Week.

Season (Eight games, seven starts): 15 receptions on 26 targets for 321 yards and one touchdown.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (vs. Ravens): Started for one assisted tackle.

Week 2 (at Browns): Started for five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 3 (vs. Bengals): Started for seven tackles (six solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 4 (at Steelers): Started for four tackles (one solo).

Week 5 (vs. Dolphins): Started for two solo tackles.

Week 6 (at Packers): Started for one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Week 7 (at Broncos): Started for one solo tackle.

Week 8 (vs. Patriots): Started for three tackles (two solo).

Week 9 (vs. Bills): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one forced fumble.

Week 10: Bye Week.

Season (Nine games, nine starts): 26 tackles (18 solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Russ Yeast

Position: Safety

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Weeks 1-2: Inactive

Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.

Week 4 (at 49ers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for no stats.

Week 6 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for two solo tackles.

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for one kickoff return for 29 yards.

Week 9 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

Week 10 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Season (Five games, no starts): Five tackles (four solo), one kickoff return for 29 yards.

