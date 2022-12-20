Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 15 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville football players continue to make significant impacts across the league.

Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).

Week 2 (vs. Bears): Started for three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.

Week 3 (at Buccaneers): Started for no stats - suffered groin injury on opening drive.

Week 4 (vs. Patriots): Inactive.

Week 5 (vs. Giants - London): Started for five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss.

Week 6 (vs. Jets): Started for three solo tackles and three pass defenses.

Week 7 (at Commanders): Started for four tackles (two solo).

Week 8 (at Bills): Started for one interception and four pass defenses.

Week 9 (at Lions): Started for two solo tackles, one interception and one pass defense.

Week 10 (vs. Cowboys): Started for nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense.

Week 11 (vs. Titans): Started for four tackles (two solo).

Week 12 (at Eagles): Started for six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense.

Week 13 (at Bears): Started for seven tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass defense.

Week 14: Bye Week.

Week 15 (vs. Rams): Started for one solo tackle.

Season (11 games, 11 starts): 49 tackles (39 solo), four tackles for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass defenses.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no receptions on one target.

Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for no receptions on no targets.

Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no receptions on one target.

Week 4 (at 49ers): Inactive.

Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for one reception on two targets for 54 yards.

Week 6 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for no targets, one rush for nine yards.

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8 (vs. 49ers): Did not play.

Weeks 9-10: Inactive.

Week 11 (at Saints): Subbed for one reception on one target for a 62 yards and one touchdown - the first score of his career.

Week 12 (at Chiefs): Subbed for two receptions on two targets for 26 yards.

Week 13 (vs. Seahawks): Started for two receptions on five targets for 48 yards; four rushes for 23 yards.

Week 14 (vs. Raiders): Started for five receptions on nine targets for 50 yards; two rushes for negative-five yards.

Week 15 (at Packers): Subbed for one reception on four targets for 10 yards; one rush for negative-four yards.

Season (11 games, two starts): 12 receptions on 25 targets for 250 yards and one touchdown, eight rushes for 23 yards.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Weeks 1-2: Did not play.

Week 3 (vs. Bills): Subbed for 0-2 passing.

Week 4 (at Bengals): Subbed for 14-23 passing for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception; one rush for 11 yards.

Week 5 (at Jets): Started for 0-1 passing - suffered concussion and elbow injury on first drive.

Week 6 (vs. Vikings): Subbed for 23-34 passing for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; one rush for 10 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Steelers): Did not play.

Week 8 (at Lions): Did not play.

Week 9 (at Bears): Did not play.

Week 10 (vs. Browns): Inactive.

Week 11: Bye Week.

Weeks 12-15: Inactive.

Season (Four games, one start): 37-60 passing (61.7 percent) for 522 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; two rushes for 21 yards.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Cardinals): Subbed at tackle.

Week 2 (vs. Chargers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 3 (at Colts): Subbed at tackle.

Week 4 (at Buccaneers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 5 (vs. Raiders): Subbed at tackle.

Week 6 (vs. Bills): Subbed at tackle.

Week 7 (at 49ers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 8: Bye Week.

Week 9 (vs Titans): Subbed at tackle.

Week 10 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed at tackle.

Week 11 (at Chargers): Subbed at tackle

Weeks 12-15: Inactive.

Season: 10 games, zero starts.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Colts): Started for four tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.

Week 2 (at Broncos): Started for one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Week 3 (at Bears): Started for two tackles (one solo), 0.5 sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 4 (vs. Chargers): Started for two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

Week 5 (at Jaguars): Inactive.

Week 6: Bye Week.

Weeks 7-14: Injured Reserve.

Week 15 (vs. Chiefs): Started for no stats.

Season (Five games, five starts): Nine tackles (six solo), five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Jets): Started for 17-30 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.

Week 2 (vs. Dolphins): Started for 21-29 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns; nine rushes times for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Week 3 (at Patriots): Started for 18-29 passing for 218 yards four touchdowns and one interception; 11 rushes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for 20-29 passing for 144 yards one touchdown and two interceptions; 11 rushes for 73 yards.

Week 5 (vs. Bengals): Started for 19-32 passing for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception; 12 rushes for 58 yards.

Week 6 (at Giants): Started for 17-32 passing for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception; 7 rushes for 77 yards and one lost fumble.

Week 7 (vs. Browns): Started for 9-16 passing for 120 yards; 10 rushes for 59 yards.

Week 8 (at Buccaneers): Started for 27-38 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns; nine rushes for 43 yards.

Week 9 (at Saints): Started for 12-22 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown; 11 rushes for 82 yards.

Week 10: Bye Week.

Week 11 (vs. Panthers): Started for 24-33 passing for 209 yards and one interception; 11 rushes for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Week 12 (at Jaguars): Started for 16-32 passing for 254 yards and one touchdown; 14 rushes for 89 yards and lost one fumble.

Week 13 (vs. Broncos): Started for 3-4 passing for 11 yards; one rush for nine yards - suffered knee injury in first quarter.

Weeks 14-15: Inactive.

Season (12 games, 12 starts): 203-326 passing (62.3 percent) for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions; 112 rushes for 764 yards, three touchdowns and two lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Weeks 1-5: Free agent, signed by Jaguars prior to week six.

Weeks 6-7: Did not play.

Week 8 (vs. Broncos): Subbed at guard.

Weeks 9-10: Inactive.

Week 11: Bye Week. Waived by Jaguars after bye.

Season: One game, no starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New England Patriots

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Dolphins): Started for one receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Week 2 (at Steelers): Started for no receptions on two targets.

Week 3 (vs. Ravens): Started for five receptions on 10 targets for 156 yards.

Week 4 (at Packers): Started for two receptions on two targets for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Week 5 (vs. Lions): Started for no stats.

Week 6 (at Browns): Subbed for four receptions on six targets for 64 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Bears): Started for three receptions on five targets for 68 yards.

Week 8 (at Jets): Started for no receptions on one target.

Week 9 (vs. Colts): Inactive.

Week 10: Bye Week.

Week 11 (vs. Jets): Subbed for two receptions on two targets for 19 yards.

Week 12 (at Vikings): Started for four receptions on four targets for 80 yards.

Week 13 (vs. Bills): Started for two receptions on four targets for 16 yards.

Week 14 (at Cardinals): Started for two receptions on two targets for 24 yards - left the game due to concussion protocol.

Week 15 (at Raiders): Inactive.

Season (11 games, nine starts): 25 receptions on 38 targets for 460 yards and one touchdown.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (vs. Ravens): Started for one assisted tackle.

Week 2 (at Browns): Started for five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 3 (vs. Bengals): Started for seven tackles (six solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 4 (at Steelers): Started for four tackles (one solo).

Week 5 (vs. Dolphins): Started for two solo tackles.

Week 6 (at Packers): Started for one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Week 7 (at Broncos): Started for one solo tackle.

Week 8 (vs. Patriots): Started for three tackles (two solo).

Week 9 (vs. Bills): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one forced fumble.

Week 10: Bye Week.

Weeks 11-12: Inactive.

Week 13 (at Vikings): Started for one solo tackle and two quarterback hits

Week 14 (at Bills): Started for four tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 15 (vs. Lions): Started for three tackles (two solo).

Season (12 games, 12 starts): 34 tackles (23 solo), four tackles for loss, three sacks, six quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Russ Yeast

Position: Safety

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Weeks 1-2: Inactive

Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.

Week 4 (at 49ers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for no stats.

Week 6 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for two solo tackles.

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for one kickoff return for 29 yards.

Week 9 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

Week 10 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 11 (at Saints): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 12 (at Chiefs): Subbed for no stats.

Week 13 (vs. Seahawks): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 14 (vs. Raiders): Subbed for one solo tackle.

Week 15 (at Packers): Subbed for two solo tackles.

Season (10 games, no starts): Nine tackles (eight solo), one kickoff return for 29 yards.

(Photo of Jaire Alexander, Tutu Atwell via Twitter)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter