Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 2

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week Two of the 2022 NFL season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 1 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Nine former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).
Week 2 (vs. Bears): Started for three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.

Season (One game, one start): Eight tackles, six solo, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no receptions on one target.
Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for no receptions on no targets.

Season (One game, no starts): Zero receptions on one target.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Weeks 1-2: Did not play.

Season (No games, no starts): N/A

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Cardinals): Subbed at tackle.
Week 2 (vs. Chargers): Subbed at tackle.

Season: Two games, zero starts.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Colts): Started for four tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.
Week 2 (at Broncos): Started for one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Season (One game, one start): Five tackles (three solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Jets): Started for 17-30 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.
Week 2 (vs. Dolphins): Started for 21-29 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns; nine rushes times for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Season (Two games, two starts): 38-59 passing (64.4 percent) for 531 yards, six touchdowns and one interception; 15 rushes for 136 yards and a touchdown

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New England Patriots
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Dolphins): Started for one receptions on two targets for nine yards.
Week 2 (at Steelers): Started for no receptions on two targets.

Season (Two games, two starts): One receptions on four targets for nine yards.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (vs. Ravens): Started for one assisted tackle.
Week 2 (at Browns): Started for five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Season (One game, one start): Six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit.

Russ Yeast

Position: Safety
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2017-20

Weeks 1-2: Inactive

Season (Zero games): N/A

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Dan Powers - USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

