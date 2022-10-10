Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Five of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Nine former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week Five of the 2022 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).

Week 2 (vs. Bears): Started for three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.

Week 3 (at Buccaneers): Started for no stats - suffered groin injury on opening drive.

Week 4 (vs. Patriots): Inactive.

Week 5 (vs. Giants - London): Started for five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss.

Season (Four games, four starts): 13 tackles, 10 solo, two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass defense.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no receptions on one target.

Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for no receptions on no targets.

Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no receptions on one target.

Week 4 (at 49ers): Kickoff set for Monday, Oct. 3 at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Week 5 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for one reception on two targets for 54 yards.

Season (Five games, no starts): one receptions on four targets for 54 yards.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Weeks 1-2: Did not play.

Week 3 (vs. Bills): Subbed for 0-2 passing.

Week 4 (at Bengals): Subbed for 14-23 passing for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception; one rush for 11 yards.

Week 5 (at Jets): Started for 0-1 passing - suffered concussion and elbow injury on first drive.

Season (Three games, one start): 14-26 passing (56.0 percent) for 193 yards, one touchdowns and one interceptions; one rush for 11 yards.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Cardinals): Subbed at tackle.

Week 2 (vs. Chargers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 3 (at Colts): Subbed at tackle.

Week 4 (at Buccaneers): Subbed at tackle.

Week 5 (vs. Raiders): Kickoff set for Monday, Oct. 10 at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Season: Four games, zero starts.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Colts): Started for four tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.

Week 2 (at Broncos): Started for one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Week 3 (at Bears): Started for two tackles (one solo), 0.5 sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 4 (vs. Chargers): Started for two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

Week 5 (at Jaguars): Inactive.

Season (Four games, four starts): Nine tackles (six solo), five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Jets): Started for 17-30 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.

Week 2 (vs. Dolphins): Started for 21-29 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns; nine rushes times for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Week 3 (at Patriots): Started for 18-29 passing for 218 yards four touchdowns and one interception; 11 rushes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for 20-29 passing for 144 yards one touchdown and two interceptions; 11 rushes for 73 yards.

Week 5 (vs. Bengals): Started for 19-32 passing for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception; 12 rushes for 58 yards.o

Season (Five games, five starts): 95-149 passing (63.8 percent) for 1,067 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions; 49 rushes for 374 yards and two touchdowns.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New England Patriots

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Dolphins): Started for one receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Week 2 (at Steelers): Started for no receptions on two targets.

Week 3 (vs. Ravens): Started for five receptions on 10 targets for 156 yards.

Week 4 (at Packers): Started for two receptions on two targets for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Week 5 (vs. Lions): Started for no stats.

Season (Five games, five starts): Eight receptions on 16 targets for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (vs. Ravens): Started for one assisted tackle.

Week 2 (at Browns): Started for five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 3 (vs. Bengals): Started for seven tackles (six solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Week 4 (at Steelers): Started for four tackles (one solo).

Week 5 (vs. Dolphins): Started for two solo tackles.

Season (Five games, five starts): 19 tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits.

Russ Yeast

Position: Safety

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Weeks 1-2: Inactive

Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.

Week 4 (at 49ers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Cowboys: Subbed for no stats.

Season (Three games, no starts): No stats.

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

