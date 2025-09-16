Cards in the NFL: 2025 Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week two of the National Football League's 2025 season is now in the books. As expected, former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league.
19 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week Two of the 2025 NFL season:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Week 1 (vs. Panthers): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (at Bengals): Subbed one assisted tackle.
Season (Two games, zero starts): One tackle.
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo).
Week 2 (vs. Browns): Inactive.
Season (One game, zero starts): Three tackles (two solo).
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (vs. Rams): Started for one reception on one target for four yards.
Week 2 (at Titans): Started for no receptions on one target.
Season (Two game, two starts): One reception on two targets for four yards.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Weeks 1-2: Started at right guard.
Season: Two games, two starts.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Weeks 1-2: Did not play.
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Week 1 (at Broncos): Started for nine tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.
Week 2 (vs. Rams): Started for eight tackles (five solo).
Season (Two games, two starts): 17 tackles (11 solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1: Inactive.
Week 2 (vs. Panthers): Subbed one pass defense and two tackles (one solo).
Season (One game, zero starts): One pass defense and two tackles (one solo).
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (at Falcons): Started for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
Week 2 (at Texans): Started for two tackles (one solo).
Season (Two games, two starts): Five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (at Colts): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.
Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Inactive.
Season (One game, one start): Two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.
Ashton Gillotte
Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24
Week 1 (vs. Chargers): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 2 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.
Season (one game, zero starts): Four tackles (two solo), one tackles for loss.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bears): Started for two solo tackles and two QB hits.
Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Started for four tackles (one solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two QB hits.
Season (Two game, two start): Six tackles (three solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and four QB hits.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (at Seahawks): Subbed for one kickoff return for 16 yards.
Week 2 (at Saints): Subbed for two kickoff returns for 47 yards.
Season (Two games, zero starts): Three kickoff return for 63 yards.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Bills): Started for 14-19 for 209 yards and two touchdowns; six rushes for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Week 2 (vs. Browns): Started for 19-29 for 225 yards and four touchdowns; two carries for 13 yards.
Season (Two games, two starts): 33-48 (68.8 percent) for 434 yards and six touchdowns; eight rushes for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (at Rams): Started for two tackles (one solo) and two QB hits.
Week 2 (vs. Buccaneers): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one QB hit.
Season (Two games, two starts): Four tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hits.
Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24
Week 1 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (vs. 49ers): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Season (Two games, zero starts): One solo tackle.
Tyler Shough
Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024
Weeks 1-2: Did not play.
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for one reception on one target for six yards.
Week 2 (at Ravens): Subbed for one reception on one target for five yards.
Season (Two games, zero starts): Two receptions on two target for 11 yards.
Corey Thornton
Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024
Weeks 1-2 (at Jaguars): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Two game, no starts): No stats.
Jordan Watkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21
Weeks 1-2: Inactive.
Season (Zero games, zero starts): No stats.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Peter Casey - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky