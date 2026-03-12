ACC Releases Game Day Injury Report for Louisville vs. Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program got their run in the ACC Tournament started off on the right foot with a win over SMU, but it's already time to turn the page.

This afternoon, the Cardinals will take on Miami for the second time in less than a week, except this time the rematch comes in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Tip-off against the Hurricanes is set for 2:30 p.m. EST.

At noon, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Miami, with the ACC releasing their game day availability report.

As expected, Mikel Brown Jr. was designated as "out" on the report. Louisville announced prior to their game vs. SMU that the star true freshman point guard would be sidelined for the entire ACC Tournament, with "the goal of being ready for the NCAA Tournament."

"Mikel wants to play in the ACC Tournament, but we believe it is best to have him continue his path of improvement and have him 100% for the first round of the NCAA Tournament," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "He’s close and chomping at the bit to be out there with his teammates.”

Earlier in the season, the star true freshman point guard for the Cardinals had missed eight straight games due to the injury, and re-aggravated it in the game against North Carolina on Feb. 23. It had a notable impact on his availability and efficiency in the game at Clemson on Feb. 28, as he did not start against the Tigers and logged only five points, four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. He would then go on to miss the final two games of the regular season.

In the five games prior to the Clemson game, Brown was playing at an All-American caliber level, putting up 29.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 assists per game, and shooting 52.2 percent from the field plus a blazing 54.0 percent on three-point tries. Playing in 21 games and making 19 starts this season, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard is putting 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

As for the Hurricanes, like in their last game against Louisville, three players are designated are on the injury report - with two being out.

Sophomore guard Marcus Allen has (5.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG) has been out since mid-December due to a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, while freshman forward Treyvon Maddox has yet to play in a game this season - and both are listed as "out" True freshman forward Timotej "Timo" Malovec (4.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG) had to miss the previous two games due to an undisclosed injury, and is tabbed as a "game-time decision,"

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Miami

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

Miami Hurricanes

OUT

#4 Marcus Allen

#6 Treyvon Maddox

GAME-TIME DECISION

#88 Timotej Malovec

(Photo of Louie: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)

