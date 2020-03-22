Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Cards Make the Cut For Pair of 2021 Defensive Backs

Matthew McGavic

Even though prospects from the Class of 2021 are still not permitted to make in-person visits due to the extended dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville Cardinals football program are still generating plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail.

On Sunday, Louisville made the cut for two Class of 2021 defensive backs in Aubrey Burks & Kani Walker.

Burks, a safety out of Auburndale, FL, used his 18th birthday to declare which schools had made his top 10. Alongside Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, UNC, Pitt, USF, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest also made the cut.

While he is currently unranked by 24/7 Sports and a 3* prospect according to Rivals, Burks clearly has a nose for the ball. In his junior season with Auburndale HS, he logged 63 total tackles (48 solo), 6.0 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

As for Walker, a safety/cornerback out of Douglasville, GA, the Cards have slightly less completion to land his services. He announced a Top 5 after releasing a top 10 last week, with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Pitt making it to the proverbial next round.

In his junior season with Douglas County HS, Walker logged 35 tackles (18 solo), 6 pass deflections and an interception. However he was not confined to the defensive side of the ball, as he also took reps as a receiver hauling in 18 receptions for 143 yards.

Both were able to make it to campus before the NCAA imposed an extended dead period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Burks took an unofficial visit during Louisville's 56-34 win over Syracuse on Nov. 23 while Walker took a visit during the offseason on Jan. 25.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 22nd

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 22nd.

Matthew McGavic

Best and Worst Moments during Louisville women's basketball 2019-20 season

Cardinals end the year ranked sixth in AP Poll

samdraut

Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For 2020 By ESPN

Louisville Football's Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For College Football in 2020

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Louisville Will Start 2020-21 Season vs. WKU

Louisville & Western Kentucky will meet on the hardwood of the KFC Yum! Center to tipoff the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 OF/RHP Camden Jordan Commits To Louisville

Louisville Baseball lands another recruit for their loaded Class of 2021.

Matthew McGavic

Roster Outlook for 2020-21 Season of Louisville Men's Basketball

Here's a glimpse into the future, projecting how next season's Louisville men's basketball squad could look.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 21st

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 21st.

Matthew McGavic

Best and Worst Moments during Louisville men's basketball 2019-20 season

Cardinals ranked 14th in final AP Poll after 24 wins in 2019-20

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 20th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 20th.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named an AP Third-Team All-American

UofL forward Jordan Nwora has been named a 2019-20 Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Matthew McGavic