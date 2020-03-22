Cards Make the Cut For Pair of 2021 Defensive Backs

Even though prospects from the Class of 2021 are still not permitted to make in-person visits due to the extended dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville Cardinals football program are still generating plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail.

On Sunday, Louisville made the cut for two Class of 2021 defensive backs in Aubrey Burks & Kani Walker.

Burks, a safety out of Auburndale, FL, used his 18th birthday to declare which schools had made his top 10. Alongside Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, UNC, Pitt, USF, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest also made the cut.

While he is currently unranked by 24/7 Sports and a 3* prospect according to Rivals, Burks clearly has a nose for the ball. In his junior season with Auburndale HS, he logged 63 total tackles (48 solo), 6.0 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

As for Walker, a safety/cornerback out of Douglasville, GA, the Cards have slightly less completion to land his services. He announced a Top 5 after releasing a top 10 last week, with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Pitt making it to the proverbial next round.

In his junior season with Douglas County HS, Walker logged 35 tackles (18 solo), 6 pass deflections and an interception. However he was not confined to the defensive side of the ball, as he also took reps as a receiver hauling in 18 receptions for 143 yards.

Both were able to make it to campus before the NCAA imposed an extended dead period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Burks took an unofficial visit during Louisville's 56-34 win over Syracuse on Nov. 23 while Walker took a visit during the offseason on Jan. 25.

