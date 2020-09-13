Louisville vaults into USA TODAY Coaches Poll & AP Top 25

Following their 35-21 season opening win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Louisville has jumped into both the USA TODAY Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (1-0, 0-0) come in at No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP Top 25. It is their first appearance in the latter since Oct. 1, 2017.

The important caveat here is that both polls are dropping out schools that are not participating this fall from their preseason polls. So schools from the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conference will be excluded going forward.

Louisville is set to host Miami (1-0, 0-0 ACC) next week for their ACC opener, with College GameDay also tagging along for the ride. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Full USA TODAY Amway Coaches Poll

*Points in parenthesis

1. Clemson (1,020)

2. Alabama (973)

3. Oklahoma (907)

4. Georgia (904)

5. LSU (852)

6. Florida (837)

7. Notre Dame (760)

8. Texas (697)

9. Auburn (694)

10. Texas A & M (639)

11. North Carolina (575)

12. Oklahoma State (547)

13. UCF (414)

14. Cincinnati (403)

15. Memphis (314)

16. Louisville (313)

17. Tennessee (309)

18. Miami (267)

19. Virginia Tech (265)

20. Kentucky (232)

21. Louisiana-Lafayette (219)

22. BYU (201)

23. Appalachian State (177)

24. Baylor (161)

25. Army (127)

Dropped Out:

No. 2 Ohio State; No. 7 Penn State; No. 9 Oregon; No. 12 Wisconsin; No. 15 Michigan; No. 17 Southern California; No. 18 Minnesota; No. 20 Utah; No. 23 Iowa; No. 25 Iowa State.

Receiving Votes:

Georgia Tech 96; Pittsburgh 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll

*Points in parenthesis

1. Clemson (1,524)

2. Alabama (1,456)

3. Oklahoma (1,361)

4. Georgia (1,324)

5. Florida (1,237)

6. LSU (1,236)

7. Notre Dame (1,155)

8. Auburn (1,055)

9. Texas (1,033)

10. Texas A & M (983)

11. Oklahoma State (927)

12. North Carolina (892)

13. Cincinnati (647)

14. UCF (632)

15. Tennessee (528)

16. Memphis (495)

17. Miami (463)

18. Louisville (387)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette (377)

20. Virginia Tech (368)

21. BYU (357)

22. Army (243)

23. Kentucky (238)

24. Appalachian State (237)

25. Pittsburgh (157)

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1

