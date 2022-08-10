Watch: Nic Cardwell, Adonis Boone Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we approach the 2022 college football season, Louisville has built up a lot of depth at multiple positions since Scott Satterfield took over the program prior to the 2019 season. One of the biggest example of this is at offensive line.

When Satterfield took over, the line was decimated by imbalanced recruiting from the previous regime. Heading into year four under his watch, the Cardinals sport one of the best offensive lines in the ACC, and are still working to get better in fall camp.

"I think the first week (of fall camp) out here, really working on the fundamentals and technique," offensive line coach Nic Cardwell said Tuesday after practice. "I've been here since the spring, so we're making sure that communication up front - we've changed a couple of things here and there, but the communication up front stays solid, and everybody's on the same page."

Cardwell is in is second stint with Louisville after serving as a quality control coach in 2019. He's familiar with a handful of linemen that were on the roster during his first stint, and he's making sure that everyone is operating at maximum efficiency in fall camp.

"The offensive line is coming along well," offensive guard Adonis Boone said. "With the help of Coach Cardwell, he's motivating us every day, and we're getting better and better. I feel like even us older guys, he's pushing us to be better than what we are. We communicate well, even the backups. We're all in unison. I feel like we're gonna be great this year."

Following the Cardinals' fall camp practice on Tuesday, Cardwell and Boone took time to meet with the media. They discussed the overall depth of the offensive line and anticipated rotation, Cardwell's return to Louisville, expectations from the unit in 2022, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

