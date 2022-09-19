Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things have been relatively quiet out on the recruiting trail for the Louisville football program over the past month, but late Sunday night, their momentum in the Class of 2023 picked right back up.

Cataurus Hicks, a speedy wide receiver for Miami (Fla.) Central, announced that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over offers from Tennessee, Florida Atlantic, Central Michigan and others.

Louisville's recruitment of Hicks progressed incredibly quickly. He was offered by the staff back on Aug. 30, and was one of several prospects to visit for the Cardinals' game against Florida State this past weekend. He and Miami (Fla.) Central teammate linebacker Stanquan Clark, who was Louisville's previous commitment in the 2023 cycle before Hicks, also visited this past weekend.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound speedster is currently unranked in the 247Sports Composite, but it's not for a lack of effort and production. Through the first two-and-half game on the season (Central's 34-0 win over Carol City last weekend was called at halftime due to weather), Hicks already has three touchdown receptions on the year.

He hauled in one score and multiple deep balls in Central's week one 20-14 upset win over then-No. 4 IMG Academy, then two more touchdown receptions in a 36-19 victory against Booker T. Washington the next week. At 3-0, Central is currently No. 4 in the nation according to MaxPreps.

Hicks is the 15th commitment in Louisville's star-studded 2023 recruiting class - one that is a consensus top-20 class. He is the fifth pass catcher to commit to the Cardinals in this cycle, joining wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr., William Fowles, Jahlil McClain; and tight end Jamari Johnson.

(Photo of Cataurus Hicks via Twitter)

