Louisville WR Caullin Lacy to Miss 'Extended Period of Time'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top offensive weapons for the Louisville football program is set to miss a large chunk of the upcoming 2024 season.
Caullin Lacy, a transfer wide receiver from South Alabama, suffered a broken collarbone during a practice in fall camp this week and is set to miss an "extended period of time," the program announced Saturday.
Lacy was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football this past season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Mobile, Ala native also had a productive 2022 campaign, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with the Jaguars, he has caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.
It goes without saying this is a major hit to Louisville's wide receiver room and offense as a while. With Lacy set to miss extended time, transfer Ja'Corey Brooks and returner Chris Bell are set to take on much bigger roles in the passing game for the Cardinals. Wideouts like Jadon Thompson, Cataurus Hicks and Jahlil McClain will also need to take steps forward as well.
The Cardinals will kick off the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
