CBS Sports Places Jeff Brohm at No. 19 in 2024 Power Conference Coach Rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first year of Jeff Brohm's tenure as the head coach of the Louisville football program went much better than most expected it would go. The Cardinals finished their 2023 campaign with an overall mark of 10-4, including 7-1 in ACC play to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game.
While things were not perfect in year one of the Brohm era, such as Louisville's three-game losing streak to end the season, the Cards are very clearly heading in the right direction with Brohm at the helm. As such, national outlets are starting to give him his credit as a head coach.
The folks over at CBS Sports recently released their annual rankings of every coach in the Power Four, and Brohm saw his place in the rankings take a massive leap forward. He rose 14 spots for the sixth-biggest jump in the rankings, landing at No. 19.
"Few coaches are as consistent across multiple spots as Brohm, which indicates how good he is," CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli wrote. Brohm went 17-9 in his final two seasons at Purdue, winning the Big Ten West in his final season. He then returns to his alma mater and immediately leads Louisville to a 10-win season and the ACC Championship Game.
"Some will point to Louisville's schedule last season, but plenty of teams catch "breaks" in their schedule every year; most don't take advantage, however. Brohm's teams always squeeze every ounce of potential out of themselves."
Brohm is regarded as the fourth-best coach in the ACC per CBS Sports' rankings. Clemson's Dabo Swinney stay put at No. 3, FSU's Mike Norvell jumps 11 spots to No. 8, while NC State's Dave Doeren move up nine spots to No. 16. Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Swinney, LSU's Brian Kelly and Texas' Steve Sarkisian round out the top five.
Louisville returns several playmakers from last season, such as All-American edge rusher Ashton Gillotte and All-ACC corner Quincy Riley, while also bringing in On3's No. 2 transfer portal class in the nation. The Cardinals will kick off their 2024 campaign at home against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
