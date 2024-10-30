Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 9 at Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in the win column. Despite trailing 20-0 right out of the gates, as well as 27-10 in the third quarter, the Cardinals were able to mount a comeback at Boston College and escape Chestnut Hill with a 31-27 win.
Next up on the docket, Louisville is staying on the road, heading to Death Valley for a matchup with No. 11 Clemson. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until the Cardinals do battle against the Tigers, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville dropped a heartbreaker to Clemson, falling 38-35 in overtime. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Clemson stands at a 90 overall with a 89 offensive rating and an 88 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Tigers were a 90 overall with an 87 offensive rating and a 90 defensive rating.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Clemson playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Tigers in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 17:09 - Second Quarter
- 33:02 - Third Quarter
- 49:45 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:07:33 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
