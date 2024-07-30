Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 8 at Boston College
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's road matchup at Boston College.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might have gone well into overtime and required a little bit of luck towards the end, but the Louisville football program was able to earn a massive virtual victory.
Taking on Miami in a matchup that will likely have real-world ACC title game implications, the Cardinals were able to outlast the Canes in a thriller, winning 40-38 in triple overtime. The victory moves Louisville to 5-2 overall, and 3-1 in the ACC.
Quarterback Tyler Shough was brilliant yet again, going 31-of-42 for 405 yards and four touchdowns - plus one on the ground - to just one interception. Caullin Lacy had a monster day, hauling in 14 catches for 193 yards and three scores.
Louisville's defense was lit up by Miami QB Cam Ward, who threw for 495 yards, but held the Canes to 36 yards rushing. Defensive end Ashton Gillotte had a whopping five tackles for loss plus a sack, while linebacker T.J. Quinn and cornerback Quincy Riley combined for 31 tackles.
This week, Louisville kicks off a three-game road trip with their Friday night matchup at Boston College. In College Football 25, the Eagles sport an 84 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 78 overall and their defense at 80 overall.
BC's offensive line sets the tone on that side of the ball, with tackle Ozzy Trapillo coming in as an 85 overall, center Drew Campbell at an 84 and guard Logan Taylor at on 83. Dual-threat QB Thomas Castellanos is ranked as a 79 overall.
The Eagles are also stacked in the tremches on the defensive side of the ball as well. Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and defensive tackle Cam Horsley both are rated at an 85 overall, and three of their four highest-rated defensive players are on the D-line.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Boston College playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Eagles on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 18:03 - Second Quarter
- 40:23 - Third Quarter
- 58:07 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:16:38 - Stat Breakdown
