Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Week 2 vs. Jacksonville State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The return of college football might be roughly a month and a half away, but to hold us over until then, the sport recently made its return to video game world after an over decade long hiatus.
Earlier this week, 'EA Sports College Football 25' was officially released. It's the first college football video game since NCAA Football 14 was launched 11 years ago.
With the game's release, Louisville Cardinals On SI is kicking off the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, deputy editor Matt McGavic will be CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season.
For each CPU controlled matchup, which will be streamed on Twitch, McGavic will break down Louisville's real-world opponent, comment on the game being played out, as well as respond to various questions and comments from the chat regarding the Cardinals.
Since FCS teams like Austin Peay are not included in College Football 25, we will be kicking off the series with Louisville's week two matchup against Jacksonville State. Check out the Cardinals vs. the Gamecocks on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - Introduction
- 4:18 - Game Start
- 28:30 - Start of Second Quarter
- 53:56 - Start of Third Quarter
- 1:09:18 - Start of Fourth Quarter
- 1:28:30 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Chris Bell: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter