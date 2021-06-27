Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Chance Morrow

(Photo of Chance Morrow, Gunter Brewer: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their fourth commit in the Class of 2022, as wide receiver Chance Morrow has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Morrow:

Prospect: Chancelor "Chance" Morrow

Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte

Frame: Morrow is imposingly tall compared to other players. Has good overall length in his arms and legs, seemingly large hands, and a lean muscular build. Could use some weight and muscle to tone, but not a lot.

Athleticism: For a clear-cut outside wide receiver, he resembles receivers who play mainly inside the numbers. His long stride gives him some good speed, and he can cut surprisingly well for someone of his build. He has fluid movement in the hips, and rarely seems clunky in the open field. He's also a two-sport athlete in basketball.

Instincts: No matter where the ball is, Morrow can position himself to be able to get it. He can high point the ball with relative ease and not have to jump very high thanks to his height and length. His overall body control is on full display on comeback routes and sideline catches, as he can both stay in bounds and contort his body to make tough catches.

Polish: Has a route running ability that you wouldn't expect from someone who is 6-foot-6. Release and route tree is average, but runs quick slants and comebacks extremely well, and the occasional screen pass. On deep balls and goal line fades, he can haul in balls through a moderate amount of contact.

Bottom Line: It's easy to see why a handful of championship-caliber Power Five schools were interested in him. He has a ton of potential at the next level, with a frame that any college coach would want. He might not be an impact player as a freshman, but some coaching and development could turn him into a serious offensive threat.

Chance Morrow's Junior Year Highlights: (Here)

