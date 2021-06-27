'22 WR Chance Morrow Commits to Louisville

The wide receiver from North Carolina is the fourth commitment for Louisville in the 2022 recruiting class.

CHARLOTTE - After landing back-to-back full qualifier JUCO commits over the last 36 hours, the Louisville football program dipped back into the high school ranks to pull another recruit from the Class of 2022.

Chance Morrow, a wide receiver for West Charlotte (N.C.), announced late Saturday evening that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Over the last month and a half, the interest between Morrow and the Louisville coaching staff increased rapidly. He was extended a scholarship offer back on May 4, then later attended a one-day camp on Louisville's campus on June 14.

The massive 6-foot-6, 185-pound receiver might not be a nationally ranked recruit, but that isn't stopping blue blood football programs from being interested in him. His offer sheet currently consists of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion.

In his junior season for West Charlotte, Morrow logged 33 receptions for 755 yards and 12 touchdowns, posting an impressive yards per catch average of 22.9. He was named to the Second Team All-Charlotte Offense by the Charlotte Observer.

Louisville now sports a four-man '22 recruiting class, including Morrow. He is joined by quarterback Khalib Johnson, defensive end Popeye Williams, and offensive lineman Max Cabana.

You can view Chance Morrow' junior year highlights here.

