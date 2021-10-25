Louisville OL Caleb Chandler Named ACC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

The Cardinals rushed for a season-high 331 yards and did not give up a sack against Boston College.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville offensive lineman Caleb Chandler was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.



Starting at offensive guard, Chandler graded out at 93 percent in the Cardinals' 28-14 win over Boston College last Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.



The Cardinals rushed for a season high 331 yards and averaged 7.0 yards per carry, while rushing for a season best four scores. The offensive line failed to give up a sack for the second-straight week, a first since the 2008 season. Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for 133 yards and running back Trevion Cooley added 112 for his first 100-yard game.



The Cardinals are on the road this week to face NC State on Saturday in a 7:30 p.m. kick on the ACC Network.

