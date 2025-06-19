Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Charlie Edgeworth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program continues to beef up their offensive front through the Class of 2026, as Charlie Edgeworth has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Charlie Edgeworth
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 325 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Ten.) Baylor School
Top Offers: Florida, Kentucky, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (1,187th)
Charlie Edgeworth's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: If you couldn't tell already, Edgeworth is a mammoth human being. He's among the tallest offensive tackles in the entire 2026 cycle, not to mention he's well over 300 pounds without looking like his frame is overly packed. He also has a very good plus-three (82") wingspan to boot.
Athleticism: It shouldn't come as a surprise that Edgeworth possesses some incredible play strength, and he is routinely one of the strongest players on the field at any given time. His agility lags a little behind, as his first step is so-so and lateral footwork is just okay, but he does move well north-south.
Instincts: Quite simply, Edgeworth is an overwhelming force at the point of attack. His overall strength, when combined with his wingspan, make him a certified eraser - especially against the run. Additionally, he also does a good job at maintaining blocks beyond the initial contact, and can withstand a variety of counters and secondary moves. His wingspan bodes well when limiting bull rushes, while he also does a solid job with his hands against swim and finesse moves overall.
Polish: Edgeworth plays primarily right tackle for Baylor School, but he has taken a handful of in-game reps at left tackle. More often than not, he maintains good pad level throughout a block, and can be a driving force without dipping too low. In turn, this makes him a great edge-setter against the run, and sometimes results in downfield pancakes. While in pass protection, his footwork is just average, which sometimes results in him losing leverage - but he has shown flashes of elite pass pro reps.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a good pickup for Louisville, and for more than one reason. You can't teach size and strength, and Edgeworth possesses plenty of both, not to mention he's a relatively fundamental blocker. On top of that, he's high school teammates with fellow UofL commit quarterback Briggs Cherry, so he already has chemistry there.
(Photo of Charlie Edgeworth via Twitter/X)
