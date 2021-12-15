Class of 2022 WR Chris Bell Commits to Louisville

The wide receiver from Mississippi is the twelfth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On top of the National Letters of Intent that the Louisville football program is already expecting to receive during the early signing period, they are also welcoming yet another prospect into their 2022 recruiting class

Chris Bell, a wide receiver for Greenville Christian School in Greenville, Miss., announced Wednesday that he has committed to and signed with the Cardinals.

He chose Louisville primarily over Mississippi State, and was a former commit to Southern Miss before decommitting last month. He also had offers from Maryland and Western Kentucky, and was drawing interest from Baylor, Florida State, LSU and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver ranks as the No. 24 player in the state of Mississippi, and the No. 114 wide receiver in the class according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 1,386 prospect in the class.

Bell was the top option at receiver for not only one of the top high schools in Mississippi, but the nation. GCHS went 12-1 to win the Class 3A State Championship, and ended the year ranked as the No. 4 team in the state and No. 71 nationally.

Playing in eight games during his senior season, Bell hauled in 35 passes for 828 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 23.7 yards per reception and 103.5 per game. Add in his 208 total punt return yards, and he had 1,038 all-purpose yards for the year.

Bell is now the 12th commitment for Louisville in the 2022 class, and the second at wide receiver - joining Chance Morrow.

(Photo of Chris Bell: Chris Todd - Clarion Ledger)

