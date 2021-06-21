Linebacker C.J. Avery Talks Offseason

(Photo of CJ Avery: Christopher Hanewinckel - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With summer workouts getting underway, the 2021 season for the Louisville football program is now less than three months away. Talking for the first time since spring practice, Cardinals inside linebacker C.J. Avery took some time to meet with the media.

He discussed talked about his decision to return to Louisville for a fifth year, the linebacker room, Louisville's defense and more. Below is the transcript from the press conference:

(On what went into his decision to return for a fifth year at Louisville)

I wanted to end my time here at Louisville on a right note. I just felt like coming back would be the best personal choice for myself and my family. I want to put myself in a better position of trying to achieve my dreams next season.



(On some of his goals for next season)

Individually, just setting myself up to have the best possible chance of being in the NFL Draft next season. A goal of mine is to go first through third round. As far as team-wise, I hope that we'll be ACC champions before the year's over, and just be the closest team we can as possible.



(On the NFL feedback he had received prior to deciding to come back)

I had a chance to get feedback from different scouts. It was a variety of things, some told me that it was best to come back to school, some told me that I could possibly be a draft pick. So, it was a variety of both, so it was just up to me at the end of the day.



(On how different the culture is right now compared to years past)

I think it's extremely different. I think more guys are just willing to just listen and be critiqued if they're wrong. New guys coming in, if you tell a new guy to go run through a wall, he'll do it for you. He trusts you a lot, a lot of guys in this program trust each other now. The culture is definitely building, and we have strides to go. but we're doing that each day.



(On when he actually made the decision to come back)

We went back and forth about it for a while. But ultimately, I think around early January, we figured it out and we had already made that decision. It was just about putting it out public.

(On how high is expectations are for Louisville's defense)

I have extreme extremely high expectations for me and this defense. Our goal is to be the top defense in the ACC. We improved, the numbers improved last year, and we've shown improvement throughout these years. This season, we want to be top of the ACC in defense and top of the nation as well.



(On what excites him the most about the defense)

The biggest thing with the team, I think is trust. You just got to trust the other guy to do their job. That's what I'm most excited to see, just see all the hard work, all the extra work that we put in these past months, and the next months coming up, and fall camp as well, just to see how all the day comes together. It just pays off during the season.



(On if he felt there were some things he needed to get better at it this offseason)

For me, just-the biggest thing that I worried about this year and, I've just worked at and worked at, is just being comfortable in space as far as being a football player. Making an open field tackle, limiting my missed tackles, then just my balance. Just the little things.



(On how weird it will be not playing alongside longtime ILB teammate Dorian Etheridge)

Yeah, it will be pretty weird, man. We've played with each other for a really long time, but it was his time to move on, and he made that choice. I wish him the best. It will be weird, but I'm looking forward to this season with Monty Montgomery and Yasir Abdullah. Guys like that.



(On his thoughts on the inside linebackers room)

I see a bunch of hungry guys. A bunch of guys that are just willing to do whatever. Willing to just be great. Each day, all the linebackers are here all day, every day just working. Putting in extra work, getting together trying to figure out the playbook. They're doing everything they possibly can to be the best linebacker group in the country.



(On how the newcomers Jackson Hamilton and Jaylen Alderman have looked so far)

I think those guys are looking great. I know Jaylen, he's in the linebacker room, and he picks up on the football extremely well. He's a smart guy, and I think he's gonna be a tremendous guy in the future. I told him just keep your head down, and just work. You've got your leadership ability, you're a great player, so just keep doing that, and everything will take care of itself.



(On the recent NCAA vs. Alston Supreme Court ruling, and his thoughts on NIL)

I think it's great for athletes to finally have the chance to be rewarded for all the work that they put in. As far as my stance on that, I think we 100% should. Each athlete, they put in so much work, so you should be rewarded for that. That's just how I feel about it. I think is a great thing.



(On the improvement he's seen out of Monty Montgomery)

I think Monty's, he's one of those guys that just works so hard at everything he does. He's in the building each day, man, and he motivates me to get up and want to do something. I think for what he just needs to do to take that next step, is just become a little bit more consistent and just continue to make big plays. He's a playmaker. If he does that all year long, then the sky's the limit.



(On what he will do differently as a leader this season)

I think something definitely that I could do is just being assertive, and just bring guys alone. Sometimes it was just sitting around, making sure I was okay, but just make sure I bring guys along. The more guys I bring with me in the right direction, this team could go as far as we want to.



(On if he feels this team is being slept on)

I guess you could say that. To be honest, I don't truly worry about if anyone's sleeping on us or whatever. I feel like if we're doing all the right things, day in and day out, all of that will take care of itself. That's the same thing that happened with the year we had really good year. We went 2-10, and then eventually we came out and and we played well, because we trusted each other. We built a great team, a lot of camaraderie, so I feel like it'd be the same case this year.



(On if he envisioned ever being a five-year college athlete)

I didn't really envision it like this, but God works in mysterious ways. I'm blessed and I'm grateful to be in this position to be a leader for this program for the year that I have, so I just look forward to ending it on the right note.

